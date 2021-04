Consuming too much added sugar can have many negative health effects. It can increase your risk of obesity, high blood pressure, inflammation, weight gain, diabetes, heart disease, fatty liver disease and certain type of cancers. Reducing your sugar intake can help keep these diseases at bay and prevent premature ageing of your skin. A diet low on sugar may also help keep your muscles healthier for longer, said a study published in the Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology. Our muscles undergo wear and tear from everyday use and continuously repair themselves to keep them in top condition. According to researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University in Japan, skeletal muscle satellite cells, which are key for muscle repair, increases rapidly in low glucose environments. Also Read - Beware! Too much sugar intake in childhood can alter microbiome for life

For the study, the researchers grew skeletal muscle satellite cells in petri dishes. Surprisingly, lower glucose led to a larger number of cells and higher glucose levels caused adverse effect on the cells. So far, it was thought that mammalian cells fare better when there is more sugar to fuel their activities as glucose is essential for cellular growth. To get to even lower levels of glucose, the researchers added glucose oxidase, a glucose digesting enzyme. The cells were still doing just fine and proliferated normally. The researchers said that their finding may help boost biomedical research on muscle repair.

Use these tricks to reduce your sugar intake

Even if you have cut down on sugar intake by limiting consumption of regular soda or adding less sugar into your breakfast cereal or avoiding obvious high-sugar items, there are many other everyday foods that are also high in sugar and you might be consuming them more without even realizing it. Mayo Clinic has some easy tricks to help reduce your sugar intake. It says –

Top your oatmeal or cereal bowl with your favourite fruit instead of adding sugar.

Avoid sugar-sweetened beverages and choose low-calorie or sugar-free drinks instead. However, drinking plain water is the best.

Love to have a dessert after a meal! Replace cookies or pastries with fruit.

Use unsweetened applesauce instead of sugar in recipes for cakes and cookies.

Ketchup and barbecue sauce can be high in sugar. So, when you’re dining out, try choosing lower sugar options such as salsa, mustard or hot sauce.

Always read food labels and check the restaurant menus online so that you can avoid the high-sugar options.

Substitute Added Sugars with fruits

Most of us consume sugar much higher than the dietary recommendations. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), most women should consume no more than 100 calories per day (about 6 teaspoons or 24 grams of sugar) while it recommends no more than 150 calories per day (about 9 teaspoons or 36 grams of sugar) for most men.

Replace white sugar with natural sugars from fruits in your everyday diet to minimize the intake of added sugar and satisfy your sweet tooth. In addition, fruits provide several healthy bioactive compounds. You can use dried fruits, such as raisins, figs, dates, prunes, and apricots as sweeteners. Dried fruits are rich in carbohydrates and low in fat. They are also high in dietary fibre and contain decent amount of many essential minerals including copper, iron, magnesium, manganese phosphorus, and potassium.

