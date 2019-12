Choosing healthy recipes may help you lead a healthy life. But worried about your taste buds? Healthy food can be tasty too.

When we say healthy eating, it all is about making smart food choices and eating the right amount of nutrients. If you eat more than your body needs, you’ll end up putting on weight, which can lead to many health problems. So, swap your comfort foods with healthy recipes.

If you can’t do away with your favourite ‘not-so-healthy’ recipes, you can make the food healthier by changing your cooking methods or adding more veggies.

Here are some healthy food recipes that will help you and your family achieve those fitness goals in the most delicious way.

Mixed Berries and Banana Smoothie

This is a nutrient-packed breakfast consisting of 5 healthy ingredients – berries, orange juice, yogurt, banana and honey.

Put all the ingredients in a blender and mix them until smooth. After pouring the smoothie into a bowl, top with the blueberries, raspberries, vanilla yogurt and granola. You can sprinkle some chia seeds too.

Vegetable Noodle Soup

Take this during the dinner time or make it a part of your lunch menu. It would be perfect on a cold or rainy day.

Heat the olive oil in a saucepan and add all the vegetables, garlic and onion. You can add vegetables like carrots, celery, parsley leaves. Then add salt and cook until tender, for about 6 minutes.

Next add the pasta and cook for about 2 minutes more. Add broth and bring to a boil over high heat. Cook for another about 8 minutes until the pasta is tender. Stir it with herbs you and lemon juice.

Grilled Steak Tortilla Salad

Craving for taco? This recipe will help satisfy your craving. The ingredients you need – plum tomatoes, fresh lime juice, chili powder, salt, pepper, scallions, greens, grilled steak strips, and jalapeños. Add tortilla slices after you are done mixing all the other ingredients.

Brown Lentil Dal

This is an Indian recipe, locally known as Sabut Masoor di Dal. This is the perfect recipe for vegetarians. You can prepare it in just 30 minutes in the pressure cooker. Lentils are low in calories, rich in iron and folate and an excellent source of protein.

Ingredients: brown lentils, vegetable oil/ghee, onions, tomatoes, ginger, chili, turmeric, salt, coriander, garam masala

Roasted Tomato & Chive Pizza

This is a healthy dinner recipe. It takes only a few minutes to prepare this healthy and delicious recipe.

Take a large cookie sheet, spray non-stick cooking spray on it. Place pizza crust on pan and spread the crust with olive tapenade. Add Gruyère, grape tomatoes, and mushrooms on top of it.

Spray top of pizza with cooking spray. Bake at 425 degrees F for 20 to 25 minutes until the bottom turns deep golden brown. Top with chives and savour it.