Anjeer or Ficus carica is a type of an Asian flowering plant in the mulberry family, known as the common fig. This small bell-shaped fruit is commonly available in its dried form throughout the year. The juicy fruit in its fresh form is considered extremely delicious and when added in salads along with nuts, veggies, and cheese, it serves as a mouth-watering meal. Other than being extremely delicious, it has many health benefits to offer.

Weight management:

It’s a rich source of fibre and aids in weight management. Fibre is very essential in our daily diet and is known for reducing the risk of cancer and type 2 diabetes. Fibre helps to stay full and satiated for a longer period and helps to thus control weight gain.

Improves digestion:

The high fibre content maintains your digestive health and aids in preventing constipation. It regularizes your bowel movement and eases digestion when consumed regularly.

Prevents hypertension:

Anjeer is an ideal choice as it prevents the sodium-potassium balance from getting disturbed, which otherwise can lead to hypertension due to increases content of salt in the body.

Maintains blood sugar:

The high potassium content of anjeer keeps checking on the amount of sugar absorbed after meals thus regulate blood sugar. High potassium diet is thus advice for diabetic patients.

Boosts heart health:

Figs lower the levels of triglycerides in the body, which are the fat particles that result in heart problems. Its high antioxidant properties couple with blood pressure lowering qualities gets rid of the free radicals which block the arteries in the long run.

Improves reproductive health:

Anjeer’s known to increase the libido and fertility as its loaded with zinc, manganese. It has been used in the past as a natural aphrodisiac by the Greeks and has been closely associated with fertility and love which improves the reproductive health.

Cures anaemia:

Dried figs are rich in iron which helps in carrying haemoglobin throughout your body. Daily intake of figs can make up for the daily requirement of iron.

Maintains your bone health:

It’s a great source of calcium and increases bone strength and density. Have figs and milk to get the daily source of calcium intake.

Rich in antioxidants:

Dried figs contain the superior quality of antioxidants, known as phenols, compared to other fruits rich in vitamin C & E.