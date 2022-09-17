- Health A-Z
Constipation is a condition when one has restricted bowel motions that are difficult to pass. This can cause immoderate straining. The most prominent cause of constipation is due to dietary changes, dehydration, and inappropriate fiber intake. In some severe cases, constipation can be caused by stress, hormonal changes, spinal injuries, or structural issues with the digestive system. Some people experience persistent constipation, which makes it difficult for them to carry out daily activities.
Constipation is likely common during Navratri as most people observe a fast of 9 days. Fasting for 9 days helps in detoxification of the body but it also results in digestion problems because 9 days of fasting changes the regular diet patterns. Navratri foods are usually starchy and oily. Some people prepare sweets, crisps, and other required fasting foods during Navratri. Some individuals who do not practice fasting engage in overeating, which later causes acidity and constipation. Apart from this, few people usually go for just one big meal in the evening which slows down metabolism, and as a result, you gain weight, feel bloated, and have constipation.
The intake of food during the fasting period becomes minimal which causes constipation. Here are a few reasons for constipation during Navratri.
Constipation is a common issue among people of every age. There are ways to prevent it naturally by making a few changes to one's everyday routine, including our diet and lifestyle.
In conclusion, a variety of factors affect constipation and other digestive problems. Understanding the causes is crucial so that one can make simple changes and the issue of constipation can be avoided. One is urged to maintain a healthy diet and engage in regular exercise. If constipation is severe then one should visit a doctor for further consultation.
The article is contributed by Dr. Nanda Rajaneesh, General and Laproscopic Surgeon, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Bangalore.
