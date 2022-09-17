Easy Tips To Keep Constipation At Bay This Navratri

Constipation is likely common during Navratri fasting. Read on to know the causes and how to avoid it.

Constipation is a condition when one has restricted bowel motions that are difficult to pass. This can cause immoderate straining. The most prominent cause of constipation is due to dietary changes, dehydration, and inappropriate fiber intake. In some severe cases, constipation can be caused by stress, hormonal changes, spinal injuries, or structural issues with the digestive system. Some people experience persistent constipation, which makes it difficult for them to carry out daily activities.

Constipation is likely common during Navratri as most people observe a fast of 9 days. Fasting for 9 days helps in detoxification of the body but it also results in digestion problems because 9 days of fasting changes the regular diet patterns. Navratri foods are usually starchy and oily. Some people prepare sweets, crisps, and other required fasting foods during Navratri. Some individuals who do not practice fasting engage in overeating, which later causes acidity and constipation. Apart from this, few people usually go for just one big meal in the evening which slows down metabolism, and as a result, you gain weight, feel bloated, and have constipation.

Reason for Constipation during Navratri

The intake of food during the fasting period becomes minimal which causes constipation. Here are a few reasons for constipation during Navratri.

Low Fibre Intake: Cereals are not consumed while fasting. As a result, one's diet severely lacks fiber and due to the reduced fiber level, one can experience discomfort passing bowel motions. Overeating meal at once: The entire objective of fasting is defeated if one consumes a larger amount of meal at once. Do not overeat, especially food that are fried and contains high sugar. It will make one feel queasy and bloated. More caffeine Intake: Coffee and tea give energy to going through the day when fasting but excessive caffeine intake causes indigestion and acid reflux. Awake till late at night: During Navratri, people perform social gatherings till late hours at night. Staying up late at night ruins digestion which later leads to constipation.

Tips to avoid Constipation

Constipation is a common issue among people of every age. There are ways to prevent it naturally by making a few changes to one's everyday routine, including our diet and lifestyle.

Keep yourself hydrated: During the fast, consume more water and keep yourself hydrated, this will ease any discomfort in your stomach and prevent constipation. Proper interval between meals: Consuming a lot of food frequently can lead to constipation. Giving your stomach ample time to digest is important. So, if one is hungry, eat a small amount of snacks and fruits. Additionally, prolonged hunger can result in acidity issues. Intake of rich-fiber food: Consuming high-fiber food is important to avoid constipation, it gives relief to the bowel motion. Foods that are high in fiber are oats, whole grain bread, fruits, brown rice, and nuts. Exercise: Light exercises like walking, jogging, and yoga helps to enhance bowel movements by improving the blood flow to the belly.

Conclusion

In conclusion, a variety of factors affect constipation and other digestive problems. Understanding the causes is crucial so that one can make simple changes and the issue of constipation can be avoided. One is urged to maintain a healthy diet and engage in regular exercise. If constipation is severe then one should visit a doctor for further consultation.

The article is contributed by Dr. Nanda Rajaneesh, General and Laproscopic Surgeon, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Bangalore.

You may like to read