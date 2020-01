If you avoid foods you have on a regular basis from your diet, it may not be possible for you to sustain the diet plan for a long time. @Shutterstock

A low carb diet is the best option if you want to lose weight quickly. It is healthy and an ideal way to get fit. This diet can reduce your risk of diabetes, heart diseases and also help you maintain your body weight. It can also improve your cognitive abilities. According to a research at Ohio State University, a low-carb diet may have benefits for people at risk of developing type 2 diabetes even if they don’t lose any weight. The Journal of Clinical Investigation Insight published this study.

But following a low carb diet for long may be a problem. This is because most people have carbs as a staple in their diet. If you avoid foods you have on a regular basis from your diet, it may not be possible for you to sustain the diet plan for a long time. It is for this reason that we have compiled a plan that will help you stay on course with your low carb diet. Let us take a look at how you can do it.

Drink a lot of water

When you suddenly cut off carbs from your diet, you may face the problem of dehydration. To counter this, you need to drink more water. It will also give you more energy that you otherwise get from carbs. Have at least 3 litres of water every day.

Avoid eating when you are not hungry

You may get sudden cravings. Avoid giving in to temptations. Eat your fill at meal times and don’t reach for snacks when you are not hungry. Most snacks contain carbs and you may end up making the wrong choice. Instead eat more filing foods that will fill you up for longer.

Add lots of vegetables to your diet

Eat lots of vegetables. In fact, heap your plate with it. These are rich in vitamins and minerals and very filling. Your body’s requirement of carbs will come from these veggies.

Eat healthy fats

Add avocado and nuts to your diet. You can snack on almonds and walnuts. It will keep you full and these contain healthy fats. Have more of fatty fish to boost energy levels.