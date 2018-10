Dussehra (Vijaya Dashami) is a festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil and special prayer meetings are conducted on Dussehra. Some people also fast during Dussehra. In case, you have also decided to fast on Dussehra, then you can go for these wonderful recipes dished out by Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dietician, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur.

Sweet potato halwa

Ingredients

(1 cup = 250 ml)

• 2 medium sweet potatoes

• 3 tablespoon sugar or as required

• 7 to 8 tablespoon oil

• 3 green crushed cardamoms

• 1 pinch saffron

• 10 cashews chopped

Method

You should boil the sweet potatoes and then peel them once they become warm.

You should heat oil in the kadai and fry cashews until they become golden brown.

You should then add the mashed potatoes and stir well. After you sauté them for few minutes add sugar and then again sauté them for some time.

Add crushed cardamom and stir the mixture. Later, add saffron and stir.

You should keep stirring until the oil starts to leave from the sides of the halwa.

Add the fried cashews and keep stirring.

Your halwa is ready. You can serve it hot, warm or cold.

Sabudana thalipeeth

Ingredients (1 cup = 250 ml)

• ⅔ cup sabudana

• 2 medium peeled potatoes, boiled and mashed

• ½ teaspoon cumin powder

• 3 tablespoon peanuts, roasted and coarsely ground

• ½ inch ginger, finely chopped

• ¼ cup coriander leaves chopped

• 1 teaspoon lemon juice

• 1 teaspoon sugar

• Rock salt as required

• Oil (quantity can be as per your choice) for frying

Method