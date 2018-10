If you have been fasting all these nine days then there are fewer chances of piling up weight and end up with some extra calories. But if it was s food riot all this while for you then you have to take care to detox the right way, now. Here are a few ways to do it right:

Follow a detox diet plan

Try a mild detox diet to refresh your upset metabolism. Cut down on refined white flour, red meat, oil, butter, aerated drinks and beverages that include caffeine for the next couple of days and replace fried snacks with fruits and veggies. The age-old concoction of warm water with lemon and honey consumed early morning is a great way to get rid of bad acids too. Make sure you include lots of fibre in your diet and stick to home-cooked meals for some time.

Work up a sweat

Either workout at a gym or do some yoga to help your body get rid of the sluggish feeling due to the unwanted delicacies you have been stuffing it with. You could start your day with yoga and follow it up with an extensive 30-40 minute workout. Drink lots of water to keep yourself hydrated and flush out toxins from the body.

Set up a proper sleep routine

Your body needs at least six to eight hours of sleep which it hasn’t gotten due to your wild Navratri regimen. You don’t have to make up for the lost sleep by sleeping more, but you need to clock your system back. Try sleeping early, keeping at least a two-hour gap between dinner and bedtime.

Rejuvenate the right way

The nine nights have taken a toll on your body and the coming Diwali festivities aren’t going to spare you either. So why not take this time off and spend some quiet time at a spa, indulging in a luxurious body massage or a hair spa. Pamper yourself to help your body get rid of the festive fatigue and prepare for the next one.