Happy Dusshera everyone! Today, you need to be cautious about the food you eat if you have been fasting during Navratri. To break the fast most people tend to eat oily food. But actually, to end the fast the food choices that you make can cause various stomach issues like acidity or indigestion. And that is why you need to choose your food wisely to end your fast. Here are few tips to help you out.

#1: Begin your day with a glass of freshly prepared fruit juice or a fruit. It is best to eat an apple, banana or sweet lime as fruits because these will not only make you feel full but also refresh your body. This will also provide sufficient energy to kick-start your day.

#2: Do not eat oily or fried foods like puris to end the fast, it is not a good idea. Thus, make sure especially during your breakfast you don’t include fried foods or carbohydrates in your diet.

#3: Don’t forget to include curd or buttermilk in your diet because eating a bowl of curd prevents acidity and aids in digestion. Also, it provides you with a whole lot of nutrients and probiotics that can help you deal with stomach complications caused due to fasting for a long time. Did you know why South Indians end their meal with curd?

#4: Keep your food light and avoid eating spicy and oily food to prevent gastric problems like indigestion and acidity. This is to ensure that you don’t overeat while you break your fast or feast.

#5: You might feel very thirsty after eating oily food but avoid drinking water while eating your food or immediately after your meals. It dilutes the digestive enzymes and prolongs the process of digestion, thereby leading to indigestion. You can drink water around an hour before or after meals to ensure proper digestion.