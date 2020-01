Drinking green tea was linked with approximately 25 per cent lower risks for incident heart disease and stroke, fatal heart disease and stroke, and all-cause death. ©Shutterstock

Researchers have revealed the people who drink tea at least three times a week have healthy years of life and longer life expectancy.

The research, published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, linked habitual tea consumption with lower risks of cardiovascular disease and all-cause death. The researchers cited green tea as the best one. Drinking green tea led to 25 per cent lower risks for incident heart disease and stroke, fatal heart disease and stroke, and all-cause death. Green tea is a rich source of polyphenols which protect against cardiovascular disease and its risk factors including high blood pressure and dyslipidaemia.

However, the researchers didn’t fine any significant associations for black tea. As black tea is fully fermented, polyphenols are oxidised into pigments and may lose their antioxidant effects. Another possible reason is that, black tea is often served with milk, which may counteract the favourable health effects of tea on vascular function.

Here are some other teas that can improve your heart and overall health

Organic teas are gaining popularity among nutritionists for their multiple benefits. Read on to know why –

White Tea

This is especially good for your blood circulation. It may help reduce the risk of heart disease, combat skin aging as well as aid in weight loss. However, white tea does contain caffeine, which can increase your heart rate or up your risk for high blood pressure in certain cases. So, if you’re sensitive to caffeine, or taking a blood thinner like Coumadin, you should consult a doctor first.

Ginseng Tea

It is a natural blood thinner and drinking it may help improve your heart health. Studies suggest that ginseng may help lower blood pressure by relaxing the arteries. Experts say green tea can help in thinning the blood by blocking platelet adhesion and help improve cholesterol profiles.

Oolong Tea

It is made by crushing tea leaves, which are then oxidized for a certain period, and then heated to stop the process. In a clinical study, researchers found that oolong tea helped lower cholesterol levels in patients with coronary artery disease.

