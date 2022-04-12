Drinking Sugarcane Juice In Summer Can Give You These Benefits

Sugarcane juice is a great summer drink to beat the sweltering heat and keep heat-related diseases at bay.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted severe heatwave conditions in several parts of the country, including Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh Madhya Pradesh and Punjab. In some states, the maximum temperature is close to hitting the 45-degree mark. Extremely hot, humid weather can trigger serious health problems, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, as well as worsen your existing health conditions. Therefore, it is so very important to stay hydrated during summer days.

Water may be the first choice when it comes to quenching our thirst. But you can also try out other beverages to beat the heat and make the summer days more bearable. A glass of sugarcane juice daily could be a good idea to overcome the sweltering heat and keep heat-related diseases at bay.

Here are some good reasons why you should drink sugarcane juice this summer:

Helps boost energy

The glucose and other electrolytes present in sugarcane juice can give you that instant energy boost. A glass of sugarcane juice can also help cool down your body temperature during the harsh summers.

Good for skin

Sugarcane juice is packed with antioxidants, magnesium, iron, and other electrolytes, which are essential for your skin. It can help boost immunity and increase blood flow in the body, which can help keep your skin healthy and reduced signs of aging.

Diuretic in nature

Sugarcane has diuretic properties. This means it can help remove excess salt and water from your body, by improving your kidney function.

Drinking sugarcane may also benefit people who struggle with urinary tract infections.

Fights against cancer

There are studies that suggest flavones found in sugarcane juice may be effective in stopping the production and spread of cancerous cells. A study published in PLOS One in March 2021 highlighted the anti-cancer effect of Polyphenol-rich sugarcane extract (PRSE), a natural extract from sugar cane.

Aids digestion

As sugarcane juice is loaded with potassium, it helps improve digestion and balances the body's pH levels. In addition, potassium acts as an antimicrobial agent protecting your stomach from infections.