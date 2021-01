Black tea contains polyphenols, which are powerful antioxidants that can help prevent or reverse cell damage.

Spending some good time with friends or relatives over a cup of tea may help elderly people keep their brain sharp and improve their cognitive skills. A study has suggested that older people who are tea lovers and drink more than five cups a day are likely to experience significant cognitive benefits.

According to the study, reported by The National, tea lovers aged 85 and over also showed better accuracy and speed of reaction. These skills could help in a range of daily activities from driving to completing jigsaws, it said.

Not only the compounds present in tea but the rituals of making a pot of tea or sharing a chat over a cup of tea may also play a role in improving the cognitive skills in this aged group, noted Dr Edward Okello, who led the Human Nutrition Research Centre project at Newcastle University.

The study, involving more than a thousand of 85-year-olds from Newcastle and North Tyneside, was started in 2006. It is continuing till date, with about 200 participants as they become centenarians.

While more tea-drinking significantly improved attention span and the ability to perform complex tasks (psychomotor speed), no association was found between drinking tea and overall memory function, the study noted. They also found no correlation between tea and execution of simple speed tasks.

Overall, the researchers that black tea should be considered for old people in any diet which aims to improve attention and psychomotor speed.

Benefits of drinking black tea

Black tea contains polyphenols, which are powerful antioxidants. Studies have shown that polyphenols can help prevent or reverse damage in your cells that can lead to many chronic diseases. Black tea also contains amino acids, carbohydrates, proteins, potassium, major minerals and trace minerals., manganese, and fluoride. caffeine. Although it contains more caffeine than other teas, the amount is lesser than found in coffee. Now, let’s look at some evidence-based health benefits of drinking black tea.

Lower risk of chronic disease

Antioxidants in black tea can help remove free radicals and decrease cell damage in the body, which can ultimately help reduce the risk of chronic disease. An animal study showed that theaflavins in black tea helped reduce cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Another study found that those who consumed catechins from green tea (690 mg daily for 12 weeks) showed a decrease in body fat.

Good for heart health

Black tea also contains another group of antioxidants called flavonoids, which may help reduce many risk factors for heart disease, including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, elevated triglyceride levels and obesity.

Help reduce bad cholesterol

Some studies have suggested that consuming tea may help reduce low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol. Because it transports cholesterol to cells throughout the body, LDL is considered the “bad” lipoprotein. Too much LDL in the body can lead to formation of plaques in the arteries, which in turn, could lead to problems like heart failure or stroke.

Improve Gut Health

Researchers suggest that the polyphenols found in black tea may help improve gut health by promoting the growth of good bacteria and inhibiting the growth of bad bacteria, such as Salmonella. Plus, black tea has antimicrobial properties that kill off harmful substances and help repair the lining of the digestive tract.