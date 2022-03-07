Drinking Cow Milk Can Help Fight COVID-19 Infection: Fact or Myth?

COVID-19 virus, a severe respiratory disorder was first reported from a city called Wuhan in China. Several studies over the last two and a half years have stated ways in which this virus infection can be managed. In a recent addition, the researchers from the University of Michigan have found that cow milk contains proteins with virus inhibiting properties that can help prevent Covid-19 from replicating in a person's body and cause infection.

In the study, published in the Journal of Dairy Science, the researchers found that bovine lactoferrin, from cow milk, has bioactive characteristics against many microbes, viruses, and other pathogens. The protein lactoferrin is found in the milk of most mammals. They also stated that the study results have been found to inhibit SARS-CoV-2 infection under experimental conditions by blocking the ability of the virus to enter target cells, as well as by supporting cells' antiviral defense mechanisms.

Speaking to the media, lead investigator Jonathan Sexton, from the varsity's Department of Internal Medicine said, "Bovine lactoferrin has shown antiviral activity in human clinical trials," said lead investigator Jonathan Sexton, from the varsity's Department of Internal Medicine. He went on to add that some of the orally administered bovine lactoferrin has been shown to improve the severity of viral infections, including rotavirus and norovirus. They also said that bovine lactoferrin has broad antiviral efficacy and safety, its also has minimal side effects, and its commercial availability is also good. Some studies have also suggested that bovine lactoferrin works great as a preventive or post-exposure treatment for SARS-CoV-2 infection.

With the goal of improving clinical relevance and translatability, the team tested bovine lactoferrin against some of the most common SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern from around the world, including the WA1 variant representative of the US outbreak in 2020, the B.1.1.7, B.1.351, and P.1 variants, and the Delta variant.

"Each of these variants includes modifications to the SARS-Cov-2 spike protein that reduce the efficacy of newly produced vaccines. Furthermore, each of these strains shows reduced neutralisation by vaccination sera," Sexton explained. A key benefit of the broad antiviral efficacy of lactoferrin is its potential for the prevention or treatment of emerging diseases.

"This is especially important when there are limited treatment options, or when the treatment options are too costly for widespread use. An orally available therapeutic that covers emerging strains would be ideal for treating SARS-CoV-2 in areas without widespread vaccination or if new strains escape the vaccine," Sexton said.

