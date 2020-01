Turns out that strong beer is as good as probiotics for your gut, if you have it in moderation. According to the beer-based probiotic research of professor Eric Classen from Amsterdam University, strong Belgian beers have higher probiotic content than their mild counterparts. This is because they are fermented twice. Professor Classen recommends having one probiotic-rich beer every day for good gut health. Well, apart from improving your digestive health, drinking this alcoholic beverage moderately can come with a plethora of health benefits.

Boosts your cognitive function

A growing body of research suggests that beer contains a component named Xanthohumol. It’s a flavonoid that guards prevents oxidative damage of the brain cells associated with dementia. That’s how delays the process of age-related memory loss as well.

Flushes out toxins from the body

Beer is endowed with diuretic properties. So, your urge to pee increases after drinking a glass of this drink. That’s how it flushes out toxins out of your body.

Brings down your risk of developing kidney stones

According to the findings of a study published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, men and women who drank beer moderately, had a 41 per cent lower risk of developing kidney stones. This can be attributed to the presence of phytochemicals in this alcoholic beverage.

Promotes good sleep

Beer is rich in vitamins B2 and B3. These will help you maintain your sleep cycle and even cure insomnia.

Gives you stronger bones

Beer is known to be rich in dietary silicon. It is necessary for the development of bone and cognitive tissue. That’s how this alcoholic beverage protects you against osteoporosis, a bone joint disorder.

Eases constipation

The bottle of beer that you so love, comes with high fibre content. In fact, it contains 20 per cent of your daily fibre requirement. This improves your bowel movement and relieves constipation.

Amps up your vision

A study featured in the University of Western Ontario finds that a beer a day can bring down your risk of getting cataract. Moreover, the enzymes and antioxidants that are found in this drink prevents damage in the mitochondria.

Is good for your hair and skin

Beer is high in certain vitamins, Hops and malt. These promote healthy hair and add a glow to your skin. Moreover, the vitamins also help in reducing acne.