Drinking 5 cups of coffee daily may cut liver cancer risk by 47%, study finds

A new study suggests regular coffee consumption may support liver health and significantly lower the risk of liver disease and liver cancer when consumed consistently.

Drinking 5 cups of coffee daily may cut liver cancer risk by 47%, study finds (Image AI Generated)

Coffee is certainly one of the most popular drinks in the world. There are lots of people who drink it for a concentration of energy and focus, but it is stated that the coffee has significant health benefits: particularly for the liver. A massive study has just concluded that regular coffee consumption reduces the risk of liver disease and liver cancer, by up to five cups of coffee a day.

Coffee, though, isn't a cure or a replacement for a healthy lifestyle, experts point out. The net effects will vary depending on your health, the kind of coffee consumed and the amount of added sugar or cream.

Coffee may protect your liver, says study

Researchers undertook a large analysis published in BMC Public Health that included health information for 471,779 people in the UK Biobank. They discovered that those who consumed coffee regularly were far less likely to be diagnosed with chronic liver disease than those who didn't drink coffee.

The research revealed that persons drinking coffee had:

21% lower risk of chronic liver disease

20% lower risk of chronic or fatty liver disease

49% lower risk of death from chronic liver disease

47% lower risk of liver cancer (hepatocellular carcinoma)

How does coffee benefit the liver?

Scientists suspect that coffee contains hundreds of naturally-occurring compounds, such as antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents, which could provide some help against liver cell damage.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH)have informed that the compounds in coffee include chlorogenic acids and polyphenols that may help to reduce inflammation and oxidative stress. These impacts can assist dull the scarring (fibrosis) of the liver and pick up the chance of liver cancer.

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Reduce the use of coffee if you have a disease like fatty liver disease or chronic hepatitis but don't mistreat, it's not medicine.

What do health experts say?

According to the American Liver Foundation, some studies have shown that people who drink coffee regularly have a decreased risk of liver fibrosis, cirrhosis, and liver cancer. The same applies to liver diseases such as liver cancer, which also seems to be reduced when it comes to coffee, although further research is still pending, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Should everyone drink five cups of coffee?

Not necessarily. The study found that up to five cups of coffee per day produced benefits; however, there are individual differences in the effect of coffee. Excessive caffeine may make some people feel anxious, have trouble sleeping, or a rapid heart rate, or feel stomach discomfort, particularly pregnant women, the elderly, people with medical conditions or sensitive individuals.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) states that up to 400 mg daily (or about four to five cups of brewed coffee) should be safe for most healthy adults.

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