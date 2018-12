Water is the elixir of our life. While it quenches your thirst, water, stored in a copper vessel, can positively affect your health also. Yes, you heard me right. When stored in a copper vessel, copper gently slips its positive properties in the water. This water never becomes stale for consumption and can be stored for a long duration. According to Ayurveda, water housed inside a copper vessel (Tamara jal) for at least 8 hours has the ability to balance all the doshas (energy that constitutes every human being) in your body by positively charging the water.

Here we bring to you the benefits of drinking water straight out of a copper vessel.

Helps to lose weight:

Copper helps to efficiently break down body fat and eliminate it. It also helps to improve the functioning of your digestive system.

Helps in quick healing:

Copper strengthens your immunity levels and helps to produce new cells. It’s antibacterial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties helps to heal external as well as internal wounds quickly like a stomach injury.

Improves your digestive system:

Copper helps to improve your digestive functioning by stimulating peristalsis (the rhythmic contraction and relaxation to help food get digested and move along the digestive tract), decreasing stomach inflammation, killing harmful bacteria, thus proving to be a great remedy for ulcers, infections, and indigestion. Copper regulates your kidney, liver, and detoxes the stomach by ensuring proper elimination of waste and absorption of essential nutrition. Drinking a large glass of water stored in a copper vessel first thing in the morning can be extremely beneficial for you.

Improves cardiovascular health and removes hypertension:

According to the findings of the American Cancer Society, copper helps to regulate blood pressure, heart rate and lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels. It doesn’t allow the accumulation of plaque and improves blood flow to the heart via the dilating blood vessels effect. Therefore, drink copper-infused water to maintain good cardiovascular health.

Slows ageing down:

Copper is just what you need, in order to take those marks of ageing off your face. Its cell forming and powerful antioxidant properties fight off free radicals which result in the formation of fine lines. Copper also replaces old dying cells by producing new and healthy skin cells.

Can help fight cancer:

The anti-oxidant properties help to fight the free radicals eliminating their negative effects, thereby reducing the risk of developing cancer. American Cancer Society studied show that copper complexes have a considerable anti-cancer effect.

Kills bacteria:

By the virtue of being oligodynamic in nature (the sterilizing effect of metals on bacteria), copper kills bacteria efficiently, especially E.Coli and S.aureus. It also used as the cheapest solution of cleaning water in countries with a poor sanitation system.

Regulates the functioning of the thyroid gland:

Your thyroid gland needs copper to function optimally. Lack of copper can make you suffer from the thyroid disease. It meets the copper deficiency in both hyperthyroidisms (excessive thyroid hormone) and hypothyroidism (low levels of thyroid hormone).

Beats anaemia:

It helps in absorption of iron, zinc and copper, thus keeping anaemia at bay. It regulates and maintains the level of haeme (iron) and blood flow in your body.

Defeats arthritis and inflamed joints:

Copper’s anti-inflammatory properties help to relieve the inflamed joint aches and discomfort. It also strengthens the bone structure and immunity system, thus a great remedy to bring relief for arthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Improves skin health and melanin production:

The melanin in our body (the pigment that mitigates the colour of your eyes, hair, and skin) is produced mainly by copper. It also maintains our skin health by replacing old cells with the new ones thus gives us smooth, and blemish free skin. The melanin shields body from sun damage clears scars and speeds up wound healing.

GUIDE FOR BUYING A COPPER VESSEL

Keep the following things in mind before investing in a copper vessel:

Only buy a vessel that is purely made up of copper. Refrain from buying metal mixed copper vessels. Copper vessels are called Kalash.

If buying a copper vessel (Kalash) is expensive for you, consider investing in a copper glass.

Pure copper is a very soft metal and is difficult to mould into intricate shapes. Hence, if the copper vessel you are planning to buy has an intricate shape the possibly it’s not made up of pure copper.

Wash the vessel thoroughly after buying it with clear water. After filling it up drinkable water cover it with a steel or a glass lid.

THE RIGHT WAY TO WASH A COPPER VESSEL

Use one half of a squeezed lemon and rub it on the inside walls of the vessel. Let it sit for a few minutes and then rinse with plain water. Baking soda is also a good alternative. Mix in water and coat the inside of the vessel, let it sit for a few minutes before rinsing it off with fresh water.

CAUTION:

As per the FDA, about 12 mg/day is sufficient for the body. Copper in extreme amounts can be detrimental. Do not overdo the process. Drink the copper-infused water twice or thrice to reap its health benefits.