India has entered the third week of its 21-day nationwide lockdown, which was imposed to contain the spread of the COVID-19 infection. However, with the growing number of cases, there is a possibility that this lockdown may be extended beyond April 14. The Central Government is also reportedly considering the request of the state governments and experts to increase the lockdown period.

During this uncertain time, people are stocking up on essential items and groceries, fearing that there might be a shortage in the market. But there is no need to panic, as the government has said that it will allow all establishments that supply essential items to function 24×7 during the lockdown. Still if you want to store your groceries, make sure to store them in the right way so that they last longer. Wasting food, especially at this time is really a bad idea. Here are some storage tricks to keep your food fresh.

Keep your herbs hydrated

Once you bring the herbs like parsley cilantro and basil home, cut off their stems. Then put them in a small cup of water the way you keep fresh flowers. But make sure that the leaves are dry. Next cover the top of the herbs with a loose plastic bag. This way you can keep the herbs fresh for up to two weeks.

The technique is different for hard herbs, like rosemary, thyme, and sage. To preserve their freshness, roll them loosely in a damp paper towel and place them in a resealable plastic bag. The herds will remain fresh for up to two-three weeks.

Use lemon juice to preserve other fruit slices

If you want to keep your sliced avocados or any other fruits fresh for longer, squeeze a little lemon juice on it. This can help prevent premature browning. Also, if the avocados aren’t ripe yet, don’t store them in the fridge. Storing these fruits at room temperature can make them stay fresh for longer.

Don’t wash fruit before storing it in the fridge

Washing the fruits and vegetables immediately before keeping them in the fridge can reduce their lifespan significantly. So, wash the fruit or vegetable only when you’re ready to eat or cook it.

Store these food items separately

Keep the fruits and vegetables separately. Fruits like apples, bananas, and avocados produce high gaseous, while vegetables like broccoli, carrots, and potatoes are less gaseous. When you keep them together, they can spoil quickly.

Store celery in aluminum foil

Tightly wrap whole celery stalks in tin foil and put them in the crisper drawer of the fridge. Don’t cut or wash it before storing it in the fridge.

Don’t store tomatoes in the fridge

Avoid storing tomatoes in the fridge as it can cause them to lose flavor and nutrients. Put the unripe, green tomatoes in a paper bag with the stem facing down. If the tomatoes you bought are ripe, keep them at room temperature, separated from each other and away from any sunlight. Store only overripe tomato in the fridge to prevent it from ripening more. But keep it outside for a few minutes before cooking to restore its flavor.