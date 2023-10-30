Don't Feel Guilty After Overeating; Do These Things Instead

Mindful eating allows you to recognize your body's hunger and fullness cues, helping you distinguish between true hunger and emotional eating.

According to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, one large meal is not going to harm your health. So, there is no need to panic.

Nowadays, most people are conscious about their health, which includes the kind of food they put on their plates and how much of it they eat. But, occasionally one is allowed to indulge in their favourite delicacies. The key is to not overdo it. If, however, you have ended up overeating your favourite food, do not panic.

In an Instagram post, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explained that one large meal is not going to harm your health. "Go for a walk. This will help you digest the food, make it move around, and release the trapped air, making you feel better," she said in a video, adding that one has to resist the urge to lie down immediately, as it can cause digestive issues.

Agarwal further advised that starving and skipping the next meal may not be a good idea either. "Instead, have a wholesome, fresh, high-fibre meal," she said.

In the caption accompanying the video, the expert shared the following three essential tips that one ought to remember, so as to be able to enjoy their meals and stay healthy:

Walk around after a heavy meal, as it will move the food, release the air trapped in your gut, digest the food and make you feel lighter and better.

Do not lie down immediately, or even slouch idly, as it may cause acid reflux and make you feel worse.

Do not starve yourself or skip the next meal. "That is by far the worst thing to do. Instead, have light meals high in fibre and rich in antioxidants," she wrote.

The nutritionist concluded by sharing some meal ideas:

Salads, either cooked or raw

Soups

Oats or bajra chilla filled with vegetables

Gluten-free wraps stuffed with cottage cheese and vegetables.