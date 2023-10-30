Don't Feel Guilty After Overeating; Do These Things Instead

Nowadays, most people are conscious about their health, which includes the kind of food they put on their plates and how much of it they eat. But, occasionally one is allowed to indulge in their favourite delicacies. The key is to not overdo it. If, however, you have ended up overeating your favourite food, do not panic.
In an Instagram post, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explained that one large meal is not going to harm your health. "Go for a walk. This will help you digest the food, make it move around, and release the trapped air, making you feel better," she said in a video, adding that one has to resist the urge to lie down immediately, as it can cause digestive issues.
Agarwal further advised that starving and skipping the next meal may not be a good idea either. "Instead, have a wholesome, fresh, high-fibre meal," she said.