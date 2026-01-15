Donald Trump Signs Bill Allowing Whole Milk, Nondairy Options In School Lunches: Why Is It Better Than Low Fat and Skim Milk?

Donald Trump says, "Whether you are a Democrat or Republican, whole milk is a great thing."

Donald Trump Signs Whole Milk Bill: Whole milk is milk that comes from cows in the most natural form. Following the 2025 - 2030 dietary guidelines for Americans, US President Donald Trump signed the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act on Wednesday, overturning Obama-era limits on higher-fat milk options. This means that whole milk is returning to school cafeterias in the United States.

Donald Trump Signs 'Whole Milk For Healthy Kids Act'

At a signing ceremony that was held at the White House, Donald Trump told the media, "Whether you are a Democrat or Republican, whole milk is a great thing." The change is expected to take effect as soon as this fall, while schools may continue to serve nondairy milk that meets the nutritional standards of milk. Additionally, schools are also required to offer nondairy alternative milk if kids provide a note from their parents, not just from healthcare professionals stating that they have dietary restrictions.

At the time, when the new US Dietary Guidlines was released, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stated, "Nothing matters more for health outcomes, economic productivity and military readiness. Today, our government declares war on added sugar. Highly processed foods loaded with additives, added sugar and excess salt damage health and should be avoided. As Secretary of Health and Human Services, my message is clear: eat real food."

TRENDING NOW

It's time to DRINK WHOLE MILK, America. Such an honor to be in the Oval Office as @POTUS signed the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act into law surrounded by the farmers who make it all possible. This historic bill officially brings whole milk back into our schools and back pic.twitter.com/zwSerRQOBG Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) January 15, 2026

Why Whole Milk Is Better Than Low Fat and Skim Milk?

Wondering how whole milk is better than low-fat and skim milk? Let's delve deeper to understand the benefits of whole milk for better health.