Dog Nutrition Chart: What Exactly Should You Feed Your Pet Dog?

Dog Nutrition Chart: What Exactly Should You Feed Your Pet Dog?

Diet for different dog life stages: Here are some basic requirements based on their life stage.

Dogs progress through different life stages that require tailored diets that suit their unique needs. As per the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO), a gestating and lactating mother dog should receive anywhere between 1.5 to 3 times the nutrition of an adult dog, who needs 18% protein, depending on her breed and the size of her litter. A puppy needs between 22-32% protein and also grows the most in their first week of birth. Hence, they need more protein, more energy immunity-boosting and growth-inducing nourishment. TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr Dilip Sonune, Veterinary Officer, Wiggles, to understand more about the nutrition that your pet dog requires. Scroll down to know what the doctor said.

Diet For Different Dog Life Stages

Here are some basic requirements based on their life stage-

Puppies

Puppies have a higher basal metabolic rate and excellent digestive systems. They need to be fed more frequently and they need a high protein and high energy diet. They need calcium and multivitamins for healthy growth. Since most of their muscle, bone, and brain development happens during this time, they need a nutritious and balanced meal with a high DHA factor. Make sure their food is as fresh as possible. They also need immunity-boosting nutrition. After 6 months of age, their protein requirement remains the same but the frequency of feeding decreases.

Adults

When dogs reach 12-18 months of age, they're considered adults. They don't need as much protein, carbs, or too many meals as puppies. They do need high-energy food to maintain optimum activity and health levels. A balanced and nutritious diet with 18% protein and optimum fats and fibers will be sufficient.

Senior

After seven years of age, a dog is usually considered a senior depending on the breed. Their basal metabolic rate is low and hence they require good quality dietary fibers to maintain digestive health. Senior dogs only need a maintenance diet with probiotic support.

You may like to read

Neutered and Female Dogs

Dietary requirements change for neutered and female dogs. Neutered pets require less energy-dense food. Since there are no hormonal changes, there are chances of them gaining weight. Female dogs don't go through menopause like humans so they can get in the heat for their entire lives. They need high energy and fibrous diet than a more protein-rich diet prescribed for adult male dogs.