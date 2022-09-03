Does Your Diet Need A Monsoon Makeover? Here's What To Eat And Avoid
What should we avoid eating in humid weather?
Written by Tavishi Dogra|Updated : September 3, 2022 11:51 AM IST
Climate plays a significant role in our eating patterns, especially in India, where we experience four seasons which sometimes might also be erratic. Also, different regions of India experience other types of climatic conditions or levels of humidity. We must consider this geographical variation while opting for a healthy diet. Humidity is always associated with warm temperatures. A more than 55-60% humidity becomes challenging. Understanding how our body behaves in weather conditions and what to eat is essential to keep our organs functioning optimally. The thumb rule in eating healthy during humid weather is to keep our body well hydrated to reduce the signs of any shock. A portion of food that requires a lot of water to metabolise should be a strict no in a high humidity condition.
Dr Manoj Kutteri, Medical Director & CEO, Atmantan Wellness Centre, shares the primary food items to avoid
High protein food / Non Vegetarian Foods:Non-vegetarian foods are challenging to digest and are natural heating for the body. Since they also have an acid-producing effect on the body, they must be compensated with more vegetables and salads nourishing in nature. High-protein food can also make us feel dehydrated. This is because the body uses more water to metabolise the naturally occurring nitrogen in protein, due to which cells may lose water content significantly, making you feel dehydrated.
Dry Fruits: Dry fruits are healthy but contain much less water and very high sugar content and are known to increase body heat. Dry fruit can also draw more water from your system to make the body more dehydrated. An ideal way to take dry fruit is by soaking them in water.
Spicy Food: Although spices are great for the body, they should be used cautiously and in small amounts. This is because they boost the rate of metabolism and have a thermogenic effect on the body. However, natural spices such as ginger, garlic, black pepper etc. should be used in abundance so that it helps to add flavour to the food while assisting with improved digestion.
Ice Creams and Cold Drinks: Even though ice creams and cold drinks seem cold, they are body-warming foods. However, they make the stomach feel hotter a few minutes after ingestion instead of relieving the heat and humidity. They also have a large concentration of sugars. This can also act against the natural temperature that your body is exposed to externally.
Sugary drinks and Alcohol: Aerated drinks, sherbets, and packaged fruit juices increase calorie intake and commonly cause weight gain and diabetes. They also dehydrate our bodies and affect the kidneys. Drinking alcohol reduces how much ADH is produced (from post pituitary) and increases how much urine you have.
Fried or oily food: Fried and oily food can cause severe dehydration in the body and negatively affect our digestion. This can result in slower digestion and lead to gut-related issues in humid weather.
Coffee and Tea: It acts as a diuretic and decreases the water concentration in the system. Caffeine can also result in increased dryness in the body which will adversely affect our systems.
Sauces and Processed Foods:Salt is usually absorbed in our body and water, resulting in moisture loss in our systems.