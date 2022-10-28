Does Intermittent Fasting Mess With Women's Hormones? Research Reveals

Does intermittent fasting increase testosterone in females?

Weight gain spoils your personality and makes you a victim of many diseases. Especially women make the most effort to control their weight. To reduce obesity, many females adopt a variety of Ayurvedic remedies and follow many diet patterns, yet they do not get the body they want. Intermittent fasting is the best option for weight loss, but research has revealed that this weight loss method harms women's fertility. A study has been published on obesity, in which it has been shown that intermittent fasting affects reproductive hormones in women.

Does Weight Loss Affect Fertility?

Women are more health conscious than men and insist on intermittent fasting to reduce weight. This is because they consider it a better way to lose weight. In addition, women believe there is no weakness in losing weight while fasting. Recently, researchers from the University of Illinois at Chicago published a study on obesity, revealing that this method of losing weight can increase the problem of infertility in women. So, let us know how intermittent fasting affects reproductive hormones in women.

Hormone Levels Of Women

The researchers examined the hormone levels of these women. After eight weeks, there was no change in the globulin hormone of women who fasted both ways. It is a protein that transports reproductive hormones. But at the end of the trial, it was found that both menopausal and non-menopausal women had a 15 per cent reduction in the level of dehydroepiandrosterone, a fertility hormone.

What Does Research Reveal?

Although intermittent fasting is a proven successful formula for weight loss, it can sometimes harm women's reproductive organs. Researchers from the University of Chicago have researched some women suffering from obesity. Some women went through menopause, while others were before menopause. These women did intermittent fasting for eight weeks. These women were either on a vegan or an irregular diet. The Warrior Diet involves eating after four hours without counting calories; after this, one has to starve for a day without water.