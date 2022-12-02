Does Green Apple Have More Health Benefits Than Red Apple?

Red apples or green apples? Find out which one is more nutritious.

Red apples or green apples? Find out which one is more nutritious.

Apples are one fruit which never goes out of stock and is not seasonal. Everyone is aware of the very famous saying that an apple a day, keeps the doctor away. Lucky for you, this fruit is available to you all year long and its health benefits knows no end. There are two types of apples which are known to be equally good for health. But is one of them more nutritious than the other? Well, that is what we are here to tell you. Read on to find out what experts and studies say about the level of their nutrition.

As per research, apples are very rich in antioxidants which can also slow the growth of cancer cells, they can lower the risks of developing types 2 diabetes and also protect the cells in our pancreas. Experts have stated that they also help boost our lung strength. These are some of the overall health benefits of apples, be it green or red.

Green Apple Vs Red Apple: Which One's Are More Nutritious?

The two types of apples, red and green have different nutritional content. Vitamins like A, B, C. E and K are available in more amounts in green apples than red apples. They are also more rich in potassium, iron and protein content. Green apples are also recommended for people who are trying to shed some kilos.

Red apples are a household staple fruit. The likelihood of people consuming red apples is higher than red apples. But, there nutrition levels are almost the same except for a few differences. It is not like red apples are not going to have the same positive impact on the body like the greens but green apples are however slightly more nutritious than the red, says experts. The amount of fiber content in both the apples are same but, green apples are about 10 per cent lower in both calories and carbohydrates, the reds on the other hand are about 50 per cent higher in beta carotene. This is mostly due to the color of the apples.

But, as experts state time and again, a good diet should ideally consist of a wide variety of fruits and this includes both green and red apples. In the larger scheme of things, the argument of which colored apples are more nutritious does not have much place as they basically negate each other.