Does Egg Diet For Weight Loss Really Work? All About Its Advantages And Disadvantages

Eggs Diet For Weight Loss

Eggs are an excellent option if you are thinking of nutrition and weight loss. It is good and edible at any time during the day. You can have them with your breakfast, lunch or dinner. If you are looking to load up on some extra protein then you can also have them throughout the day. They are very rich in protein and has a good amount of energy which will enhance your energy levels throughout the day. Nutritionists have actually created a diet that revolves solely around the nutrition of eggs. According to experts, this diet will help you lose weight and stay healthy.

The egg diet in short is supposed to be low in calorie content, low in carbohydrates, high in protein. This plan ensures that the low carb and calorie plan will not add on any extra gain in the body but the high protein plan will make sure that a person does not become deficient on these nutrients. To add on to this, eggs are also very rich in calcium and thus regular intake of calcium will also not be overlooked in this diet. But will this diet be good for you overall health?

Benefits Of The Egg Diet

This diet is also called a fad diet. If you are planning to follow this for quick weight loss you should know that you have to consume at least 6 whole eggs every day. You have to make sure to not consume any food that is high in calorie or carbs as otherwise this diet will not be effective. Rather than eating processed foods that are packaged and artificial, the egg diet is centered around a whole-food approach. People rely on this diet due to the following reasons.

Eggs are very rich in nutrients like calcium, protein, vitamins, phosphorus, folate, etc.

They are inexpensive and thus people do not have to worry about the cost

Easily available

Complete source of protein

It is a tasty food and it is very easy to make as well

Disadvantages Of The Diet

The egg diet is definitely effective for weight loss as proven by experts. But the weight that people will loose is going to be for a short term period, unless they strictly follow this diet throughout their lifetime. This diet works in a way that when a person consumes fewer calories than the body's requirements, they will loose weight, but as soon as they stop this diet, they might again gain back the weight that they had lost. The weight loss can only be maintained if the diet is followed without an interruption.

Moreover, following this diet would mean loosing out on other beneficial nutrients that a person could get from other foods. Loosing out on important vitamins and minerals might impact health as well. Since people would be too focused on consuming the right number of eggs and nothing else, it could also lead to deficiencies. Experts also say that these diets based on eggs are actually very low on calorie for long term health. A little calorie is beneficial for health and without it, the body's metabolism could get affected negatively. Other methods are also available for a more healthier weight loss process which are more sustainable as well.

While you are pursuing your journey for weight loss, make sure that you do not jeopardize the three most important things: physical health, mental health and metabolism.

