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Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : July 8, 2026 11:38 AM IST
There is nothing as exciting as mango season and it is an eagerly awaited seasonal fruit each year. The joy of eating fresh mangoes or drinking aamras knows no age limit. However, one query continues to surface every year - does mango consumption lead to an increase in body temperature or cause acne? Well, as a Doctor myself, I have heard so many stories about individuals refraining from consuming mangoes. So let's clear some air.
In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Ankitha Teja Narayan, Attending Consultant Internal Medicine, KIMS Hospitals (Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences), Electronic City, Bengaluru, explained that according to Ayurvedic principles, mangoes are classified as a 'heaty' food. Now, this does not mean that eating mangoes will actually warm you up. The meaning is slightly different and refers to the ability of certain foods to increase metabolism or digestion.
Medical science offers no evidence that eating mangoes leads to a high body temperature. Eating too many mangoes (especially during summers) can however produce some symptoms such as mild indigestion or feeling warmer than usual. So consumption in moderate amount is the key.
Acne is a multifactorial problem affected by hormones, genetics, skin care practices, and diet. While mangoes contain natural sugar content, they do not cause acne.
On the other hand, diets high in glycaemic loads could lead to higher levels of insulin, causing a flare-up of acne among certain individuals. Being moderately glycaemic, consuming excess amounts of mangoes, particularly alongside other sugar-rich foods, processed foods may aggravate the symptoms in acne-prone patients. However, attributing mangoes alone for any breakout is an overstatement.
The following people should be careful with mango consumption, according to doctors:
Mangoes are an excellent source of vitamins like Vitamin A, C and anti oxidants .The tropical fruit is laden with crucial nutrients, promoting skin repair, immune system functioning, and vision improvement. In addition, they promote healing and skin repair, including fighting acne.
Notably, vitamin A regulates skin cells, preventing clogging of pores.
Here are some reasons why mangoes may appear problematic:
Mangoes are safe; it's just necessary to eat them correctly:
In reality, mangoes are not a cause of heat or acne, unless one consumes an excessive amount or is sensitive to this particular fruit. If consumed in small quantity, mangoes could be nutritious, delicious and healthy balanced diet of your summer menu. It is important to know your body's response, rather than avoiding the fruit for the fear of developing acne.