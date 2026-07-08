Does eating mangoes cause pimples and body heat? Separating facts from fiction

Do mangoes really cause pimples and increase body heat, or is it just another summer myth? Experts explain the science behind this popular belief, how mangoes affect your skin and body, and the right way to enjoy the king of fruits without worry.

Mangoes and pimples

There is nothing as exciting as mango season and it is an eagerly awaited seasonal fruit each year. The joy of eating fresh mangoes or drinking aamras knows no age limit. However, one query continues to surface every year - does mango consumption lead to an increase in body temperature or cause acne? Well, as a Doctor myself, I have heard so many stories about individuals refraining from consuming mangoes. So let's clear some air.

Myth - Do Mangoes Cause Body Heat?

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Ankitha Teja Narayan, Attending Consultant Internal Medicine, KIMS Hospitals (Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences), Electronic City, Bengaluru, explained that according to Ayurvedic principles, mangoes are classified as a 'heaty' food. Now, this does not mean that eating mangoes will actually warm you up. The meaning is slightly different and refers to the ability of certain foods to increase metabolism or digestion.

Medical science offers no evidence that eating mangoes leads to a high body temperature. Eating too many mangoes (especially during summers) can however produce some symptoms such as mild indigestion or feeling warmer than usual. So consumption in moderate amount is the key.

Does Consumption of Mangoes Lead to Acne?

Acne is a multifactorial problem affected by hormones, genetics, skin care practices, and diet. While mangoes contain natural sugar content, they do not cause acne.

On the other hand, diets high in glycaemic loads could lead to higher levels of insulin, causing a flare-up of acne among certain individuals. Being moderately glycaemic, consuming excess amounts of mangoes, particularly alongside other sugar-rich foods, processed foods may aggravate the symptoms in acne-prone patients. However, attributing mangoes alone for any breakout is an overstatement.

Who should be careful?

The following people should be careful with mango consumption, according to doctors:

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People having regular problems with acne Diabetics or insulin-resistant people People allergic or sensitive to mango Having heat related problems and mouth ulcers during summer

The Real Nutritional Value of Mangoes

Mangoes are an excellent source of vitamins like Vitamin A, C and anti oxidants .The tropical fruit is laden with crucial nutrients, promoting skin repair, immune system functioning, and vision improvement. In addition, they promote healing and skin repair, including fighting acne.

Notably, vitamin A regulates skin cells, preventing clogging of pores.

Reasons Behind Skin Irritation

Here are some reasons why mangoes may appear problematic:

Over-consumption: Overeating mangoes can result in bloating or stomach irritation. Residue: The mango peel has a substance similar to poison ivy, which could cause skin irritation near the mouth when not removed. Sensitive bodies: Certain individuals might have an intolerance or allergy.

How To Properly Eat Your Mangoes

Mangoes are safe; it's just necessary to eat them correctly:

Consume moderate amounts (it's alright to eat 1 medium-sized mango per day). Eat mangoes along with some protein or dietary fiber (such as nuts, yogurt, etc.) to prevent blood sugar levels from spiking. Dip your mangoes in water before consumption; many people follow this technique because it helps minimising the residue and improves digestion. Try not to pair mangoes with desserts on a regular basis.

In reality, mangoes are not a cause of heat or acne, unless one consumes an excessive amount or is sensitive to this particular fruit. If consumed in small quantity, mangoes could be nutritious, delicious and healthy balanced diet of your summer menu. It is important to know your body's response, rather than avoiding the fruit for the fear of developing acne.