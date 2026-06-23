Does eating bananas at night lead to weight gain?

Wondering if eating bananas at night can cause weight gain? Read on to know why you can actually make this fruit a part of your daily diet routine.

Should You Eat Bananas At Night? Read on to Know

Bananas are among the most commonly consumed fruits worldwide, yet they are often unfairly blamed for causing weight gain. Rich in dietary fibre, potassium, magnesium, vitamin C, and vitamin B6, bananas also contain natural sugars and carbohydrates that provide a quick source of energy. But do they really make you gain weight?

According to experts, the answer is no.

Do Bananas Cause Weight Gain?

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Ms Chitra BK, Chief of Dietetics, KIMS Hospitals, Electronic City, Bengaluru, explained that bananas themselves do not inherently lead to weight gain.

"Weight gain occurs when there is a consistent excess of calories consumed over the calories burned by the body. If bananas are eaten in moderation and within your daily caloric requirements, they are unlikely to contribute to weight gain. In fact, they offer several nutritional benefits and can be part of a healthy, balanced diet," she said.

May support digestive health

Resistant starch the type of fiber found in unripe bananas is pre biotics .prebiotics escape digestion and end up in your large intestine, where they become food for beneficial bacteria in your gut probiotics

Fiber found in both ripe and unripe banana may help to prevent constipation and soften stools. The soluble fiber in bananas may help keep you full by adding bulk to your digestive system slowing digestion

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Blood pressure management

Eating banana can help keep your blood pressure managed the reason potassium. Potassium works to lower blood pressure helping your body get rid of sodium which as we all know can drive your blood pressure higher potassium also eases tension on blood vessels wall to help reduce blood pressure.

Supports memory and gut health

Bananas contain magnesium important for nerve transmission and relaxation and prebiotics fiber, which nourishes beneficial gut bacteria.

Muscle mass, cramps and recovery

Although age related muscle mass decline affects every one, banana alongside protein packed foods and resistance exercise can help us to rebuild that longed for strength. Banana help prevent cramps, supports nerve muscle communication and replenish glycogen after workout.

For menopausal women, a banana with source of protein like Greek yogurt or nut butter makes a great post workout snacks to aid muscles recovery still the most powerful tools for maintaining muscle are resistance exercise and adequate protein intake.

Keeps you fuller for long time

Considering their size bananas are relatively low in low in calories nevertheless their high soluble fiber content helps us to feel full while the sugar content gives us that satisfying sweet hit.

Fluid retention

Many of us are blighted by water retention in the lower body, hands and around our middle as we age when body is ability to manage fluid and circulation declines but how bananas can come to the rescue here by giving us a little flush of the system.

Potassium helps balanced sodium levels in the body promoting mild diuresis increase urination in those with healthy renal function. This can help be especially helpful for women experiencing water retention during or after hormonal transitions or following salty meals.

Low mood and motivation

Banana are rich in Vit B6 a key nutrient for producing serotonin and dopamine which are brain chemicals that help regulates mood and motivation. They also provide steady release carbohydrates and antioxidants that support brain energy and reduce inflammation. However, Weight Gain is determined by overall food intake, it depends on the balance between total calories consumed and calories expended through physical activity.

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