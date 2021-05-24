Cholesterol is a waxy fat-like molecule found in all your body's cells. Your body needs cholesterol to produce hormones vitamin D and chemicals that aid in digestion. Your body produces all the cholesterol it needs. Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and high-density lipoprotein (HDL) are the two forms of cholesterol (HDL). HDL cholesterol is referred to be good cholesterol. It aids in the removal of harmful cholesterol from the bloodstream so that it may be removed by the body. LDL cholesterol is referred to as bad cholesterol. When there is too much of it in the blood it causes plaque to form