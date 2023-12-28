Do You Want To Slow Down Ageing? Do These 5 Things

Are you eating healthy? (Photo: Freepik)

From eating more vegetables to staying away from processed foods, find out what you can do for a healthy life and graceful living.

While ageing is a natural process and must be embraced, there are many unhealthy habits that can accelerate it. Which is why, it is important to incorporate good habits and make mindful choices every day so that your ageing process slows down and you embrace bodily changes gracefully. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee says there are five primary things that you can do to slow down and prevent premature ageing. Check it out.

The first thing would be to stay hydrated. "This helps all bodily processes like digestion, absorption of nutrients, detoxification, etc. So you need to drink adequate water, about two to three litres in a day."

The second thing to follow is to include more vegetables and moderate amounts of low glycemic index fruits in your diet. "Eat more vegetables and some amount of fruits," the expert says, adding that she has seen that most vegetarians do not eat vegetables, and non-vegetarians do not eat vegetables either. "Vegans don't eat much vegetables. No matter if you are a vegetarian, non-vegetarian, or a vegan, begin to eat more vegetables because that will keep your body alkaline, give you all the anti-ageing tools and add a lot of minerals to your body."

According to Mukerjee, the third thing is to steer clear of "ultra-refined foods".

Also avoid all kinds of "sugar-laden foods" like desserts, chocolates, pastries. "Dark chocolate is good," the nutritionist suggests.

Apart from that, consider adding good fats to your diet, such as omega-3 fats and MUFA-based fats, "...which is monounsaturated fatty acid. These are found in mustard oil, til oil, olive oil, groundnut oil. Use only cold-pressed oils for all cooking purposes."

These tips are applicable to everyone. The expert concludes by saying that longevity does not only mean having "more number of birthdays", it means "having good health and vitality for as long as you live".