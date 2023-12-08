Do You Know About The Health Benefits Of These 6 Spices That Go Into Your Meals?

Beyond taste, there are many health benefits of some commonly-used kitchen spices.

Your food will taste bland if there are no spices added to it. Most Indian kitchens have a spice holder, a box of sorts, which is used when cooking almost anything and everything. The neat assortment helps add a certain flavour and zest to the food, making it pretty appealing to our taste buds. But, beyond taste, there are many health benefits of some commonly-used kitchen spices. According to nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor, spices "elevate your meals with a symphony of flavours and a boost of nutritional goodness". She mentioned in an Instagram post that "nutritional wonders" cayenne, turmeric, black pepper, sea salt, cinnamon, and cumin are the "unsung heroes of your spice rack".

Cayenne

Also known as chili pepper, cayenne helps regulate appetite and promotes fat burning, said the expert. She added that it can "ignite your metabolism", promoting calorie burning and enhancing digestive health.

Turmeric

A popular spice, it can fight inflammation and oxidative stress. This "golden spice" supports joint health and overall vitality, wrote Kapoor.

Black Pepper

Known for its zesty flavour, this spice boosts absorption of certain nutrients.

Sea Salt

It is an essential component of food. It is known to elevate taste while providing crucial minerals for "optimal bodily function", wrote the nutritionist.

Cinnamon

A potent antioxidant, it can lower blood sugar. "Delight in the sweet aroma that warms your soul..."

Cumin

Finally, cumin, which is a must-have. It is a dense source of iron that helps with digestion. According to the expert, it adds depth and richness to your dishes while supporting gut health.

"Master the art of seasoning, transforming your meals into a nutritional feast that nourishes both your palate and your body," she said.

Have you included these spices in your meals?