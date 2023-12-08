Do You Know About The Health Benefits Of These 6 Spices That Go Into Your Meals?

Your food will taste bland if there are no spices added to it. Most Indian kitchens have a spice holder, a box of sorts, which is used when cooking almost anything and everything. The neat assortment helps add a certain flavour and zest to the food, making it pretty appealing to our taste buds. But, beyond taste, there are many health benefits of some commonly-used kitchen spices. According to nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor, spices "elevate your meals with a symphony of flavours and a boost of nutritional goodness". She mentioned in an Instagram post that "nutritional wonders" cayenne, turmeric, black pepper, sea salt, cinnamon, and cumin are the "unsung heroes of your spice rack".
Cayenne
Also known as chili pepper, cayenne helps regulate appetite and promotes fat burning, said the expert. She added that it can "ignite your metabolism", promoting calorie burning and enhancing digestive health.
Turmeric
A popular spice, it can fight inflammation and oxidative stress. This "golden spice" supports joint health and overall vitality, wrote Kapoor.