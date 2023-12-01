Do These 3 Things If You Want To Increase The Vitamin D Content In Your Body

Vitamin D is derived in three ways: through the skin when the body forms vitamin D after being exposed to sunlight; from the diet; by taking supplements.

Vitamin D deficiency has become quite common these days, even though it is something that the body needs for its overall health and smooth functioning. According to medlineplus.gov, vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium, which is crucial for the health of the bone. When there is a lack of vitamin D, there may be bone diseases like osteoporosis or rickets seen in the body, along with problems of the nerve, muscle, and immune system.

It is a known fact that vitamin D is derived in three ways: through the skin when the body forms vitamin D after being exposed to sunlight; from the diet; by taking supplements. Some vitamin D-rich foods include egg yolks, saltwater fish, etc. Other foods like milk and cereal often have added vitamin D, per medlineplus.gov. In case you plan to take supplements, always check with your doctor on how much to take. People who may need supplements include: older adults, breastfed infants, people with certain conditions such as liver diseases, cystic fibrosis and Crohn's disease, people who have obesity or have had gastric bypass surgery.

Shedding more light on this, integrative nutritionist Pooja Jaiswal said in order to naturally increase vitamin D content in the body,

Start with a 20-minute exercise every day. Expose yourself to the sun for 20 minutes every day. Consume ghee on a daily basis.

"These three things, in combination, can improve your vitamin D levels naturally," said the expert, adding that if you want to take a supplement, ensure that you take it in the morning to "mimic the sun cycle and [make] the absorption better". She explained that since vitamin D comes from exposure to the sun, when you consume the supplement in the morning, you do it around the time that the sun is up, thereby making sure it gets absorbed in the body.

"Along with that, consume something that is oily. You can take an omega-3 supplement, or have one spoon of ghee or a glass of milk, just to make vitamin D absorption better. And movement is really important -- if you really want the vitamin to stick to the body and for your levels to go up," Jaiswal said.