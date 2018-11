People exchange sweets and snacks during festivities as a token of love. If you are planning to arrange a party at your house during this festive season, try these yummilicious recipes by Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dietician, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur. You will love them!

1: Banana halwa burfi

Ingredients:

1 cup chopped ripe bananas

1 cup grated khoya

1 ½ cup sugar-free

1 ½ cup coarsely ground cashew nuts

ghee

1 ¼ cup milk

Method:

• Grease a tray with a little ghee. Then you should heat a non-stick pan and add bananas and khoya and cook them.

• Stir at regular intervals and cook the ghee begins to ooze from the mixture.

• Then you can add sugar-free and cashew nuts powder and mix it well. Stir continuously.

• You can add milk and cook till it starts leaving the sides of the pan. Pour the mixture into the tray and set aside to cool.

• Cut into the shape of your choice.

• Serve!

2: Paneer barfi

Ingredients:

¾ cup sweetened condensed milk

100 grams paneer

½ cup cream cream

one drop of rose essence

1 pinch saffron strands

4 green cardamoms finely powdered

½ teaspoon ghee

10 shelled and blanched pistachios

10 blanched almonds

Method:

• First heat water in a pan and add pistachios and almonds to it.

• You can cover and keep aside for 30 minutes.

• You can peel the pistachios and almonds and chop them and grate the paneer.

• Take the sweetened condensed milk and grated paneer in the pan.

• Cook it on a medium flame and stir and mix.

• When the mixture starts leaving the sides of the pan and then add saffron and cardamom powder.

• Continue to cook but don’t overcook, as then the paneer barfi will become chewy.

• Then you can add rose essence. In tray greased with ghee, spread the paneer barfi mixture and layer it with chopped pistachios and cashews.

• Cool the barfi and then slice it into the shape you like.

• Serve!