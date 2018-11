This Diwali, if you wish to have some fun with your family and friends, and want to make it a memorable one, then opt for these recipes by Pavithra. N. Raj, Chief Dietician, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur. These recipes will tantalize your taste buds and will make you feel happy. Try it now!

1: Baked moong dal karanji

Ingredients:

2 cups refined flour

1/4 cup semolina

2 tablespoon ghee

2 tablespoons milk

A pinch of saffron

For stuffing:

Boiled split green gram skinless

2 tablespoons ghee

Chopped almonds, cashew nuts and walnuts

Some raisins

1/2 teaspoon green cardamom powder

¼ teaspoon nutmeg powder

¼ cup khoya

2 tablespoons semolina

Method:

• You should pre-heat the oven to 160 degree Celsius. Then, sieve refined flour and semolina in a bowl. Add ghee and make a dough of it using milk.

• For stuffing, heat ghee in a non-stick pan and add nuts and raisins and sauté the mixture.

• Then, add green gram and sauté for some time.

• Later, add cardamom and nutmeg powder, khoya and semolina and cook. Keep aside in the bowl.

• You should divide dough into equal portions and then roll into small puris.

• You should add stuffing in the puris and apply some milk on the edges, fold it and give it a shape of a karanji.

• Place your yummy karanjis on the baking tree by applying some a little ghee on the tray. Then, preheat the oven for 20 minutes and bake for 10 minutes.

• Add some milk to the pan along with saffron and boil it. Then, you should brush karanjis with saffron milk and bake for 6-7 minutes.

• You can store it or serve it!

2: Baked chatpati shankarpali

Ingredients:

1/2 cup whole wheat flour

½ cup refined flour

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1 teaspoon chaat masala

½ teaspoon cumin powder

½ cup tomato puree

2 tablespoons of ghee

Method:

• You should pre-heat the oven at 160 degree Celsius. Take whole wheat flour and refined flour in a bowl and add salt, red chilli powder, chaat masala, cumin powder, tomato puree and ghee and mix it well.

• Make a dough out and set it aside for 10 minutes.

• You should roll it out into a round disc and then cut into small triangles.

• Then, place the separated pieces in to the tray and bake for 15 minutes.

• Serve!