Diwali Special Recipes: Healthy Vegetarian Recipes That You Can Make In Minutes

Healthy Vegetarian Recipes That You Can Make In Minutes

These recipes are not only vegetarian but are also healthy, which is our agenda this year #HealthyDiwali. Without any further adieu let's quickly get into the recipes.

The festival of lights is here, but we all know festivals are incomplete without food. Below mentioned are some of our favorite vegetarian healthy recipes that we have curated from chefs across the country. These recipes are not only vegetarian but are also healthy, which is our agenda this year #HealthyDiwali. Without any further adieu let's quickly get into the recipes.

Diwali Special Vegetarian Recipes

Since food is the backbone of festivals, here are some healthy vegetarian recipes that we want you to try this Diwali.

Paneer Tikka Recipe

Who doesn't like paneer tikka? Here is a recipe that is being curated by Narayan Dutt Sharma, Culinary Head, Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd. Take a look and make sure to make it a part of your Diwali special menu.

Ingredients

Onion 1 Medium sized Capsicum 1 medium-sized Ginger garlic paste 1 teaspoon Paneer 200 gms Hung curd 200 gm Two teaspoons Kashmiri red chili powder One teaspoon of coriander powder Turmeric powder Garam masala powder Cumin powder Dry mango powder (amchur) Ajwain (carom seeds) Chaat masala Black pepper powder (optional) Black salt (optional) Lemon juice Mustard oil

Method

Peel, rinse, and dice 1 medium-sized onion in square-shaped 1 to 1.5 inches pieces. Rinse and slice 1 small to medium-sized capsicum (green bell pepper) into 1 to 1.5 inches pieces. Set these aside. You can also use tomatoes if you want. Slice 200 to 250 grams of block or paneer into cubes or squares and keep aside.

Make Tikka Marinade

Take 200 grams of hung curd (greek yogurt) in a bowl and whisk till it's smooth. Now add 1 tablespoon of ginger garlic paste or 1 tablespoon of crushed ginger garlic to the curd. Add all the dry spice powders, given in the ingredients. Add teaspoon black salt and regular salt as per taste. If you do not have black salt, then skip it. Add lemon juice and mustard oil. If you do not have mustard oil, then use a neutral-tasting oil. Mix very well. Check the taste and add more seasonings if required. Add the onions, capsicum, and paneer to the marinade. Slowly and gently mix them with the marinade. Cover and keep the marinated paneer and veggies in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours.

Assemble and Grill Paneer Tikka

Preheat oven to 230 or 240 degrees Celsius or 464 degree Fahrenheit for 15 to 20 minutes. Soak or rinse the bamboo skewers before threading. Begin to thread the veggies and paneer alternately on bamboo skewers. Before you begin to thread Use only the top heating element while preheating as well as grilling. Place them on a tray lined with aluminum foil or parchment paper. Brush with some oil all over. Place the tray on the top rack and grill in the preheated oven for 7 to 10 minutes first at 230 to 240 degrees Celsius or 464 degrees Fahrenheit. Then remove the tray from the oven and turn the paneer tikka skewers. Again keep back on the top rack in the oven and continue to grill till the edges of the paneer and veggies are golden or slightly charred for about 3 to 5 minutes. Do not grill for a long time as then the paneer becomes hard. Since temperatures vary from oven to oven do keep a check. You can reduce or increase the time as required. The total grilling time will be 15 to 20 minutes. Sprinkle chat masala and lemon juice on the paneer tikka Serve it hot with mint chutney, onion slices, and lemon wedges as accompaniments

Beetroot Salad

Try this yummy and healthy salad this Diwali, and impress your vegetarian friends with your cooking skills!

Ingredients

Beetroot 1200 gm White Vinegar 750 ml Juniper Berries 5 gm Cloves 5 gm Peppercorns 20 gm Vinaigrette 20 ml Parsley Chopped 20 gm Salt 20 gm Pepper 10 gm Orange Segments 180 gm Mint Leaves 10 gm

Method of Preparation

Peel the raw beetroot and blanch it. Take white vinegar, cloves, peppercorns, vinaigrette, salt & pepper on a mixture and churn it for 2mins. Make sure it binds well. Mix this with the blanched beetroot which is cool now. Garnish it with chopped parsley, mint leaf & orange segments to make it look delicious & tempting.

Mushrooms A La Greque

With a very unique name, this vegetarian dish is a must-try this Diwali.

Ingredients

Button Mushrooms Halves 500 gm Onion Sliced 150 gm Tomato Diced 250 gm Olive oil 80 gm Garlic Chopped 20 gm Thyme Chopped 5 gm Coriander Seeds 5 gm White Wine 60 gm White Vinegar 40 gm Lemon Juice 20 gm Salt 20 gm Pepper 10 gm

Method of Preparation

Take a properly washed mushroom and cut it in half. Blanch the same in salt & water, now cool it. Take a bowl and add olive oil, garlic, thyme leaf, coriander seeds roasted & crushed, white wine, white vinegar, lemon juice, salt to taste, and pepper. Now mix all the ingredients well. Once the dressing is mixed well add the blanched cooled mushroom in the same. The salad is now ready to be served.

Here's wishing you all a very healthy and happy Diwali.

