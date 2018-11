Sweets are an integral part of any festival. During Diwali, people satisfy their sweet tooth by indulging in calorie and sugar laden sweets. But, a diabetic will have to be extra careful about what goes into his/her mouth. Minal Shah, Senior Nutrition Therapist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, unearths few healthy tricks which a person suffering from diabetes can keep in mind.

You should control your portions: If you are a diabetic, portion size will matter for you the most. So, avoid going overboard.

“Opt for protein-rich food items or low-fat delicacies – kheer, paneer, mohan thal, dhokla, roasted chiwda, over barfi, kaju katli, anarsa, shankarpale and other deep-fried or high-fat snacks,” explains Shah. You should opt for healthy fats: “Include healthy fats like sesame seeds, almonds, walnuts and pistachios, instead of unhealthy fats like dalda (hydrogenated vegetable oil) and cashew nuts. Eat at regular intervals, that is before visiting friends and family to avoid over-eating and manage portion size. Ensure adequate hydration and try to exercise for an hour to keep your blood sugar levels in check,” highlights Shah.

Shah has also dished out two easy-to-make and healthy recipes which diabetics can go for. Enjoy your Diwali and stay in top shape.

1: Choco shots

Nutritional value: Energy – 250 Kcal, protein – 6.5 gm, carbohydrate – 13 gm and Fat – 18 gm

Ingredients:

60 gms dates

10 gms almonds

10 gms pistachios

5 gms walnuts

20 gms dark chocolate

Crushed cornflakes for coating

Sugar-free as required

Method:

• Coarsely chop all the dry fruits and mix the dry fruits with the dates.

• Roll the mixture into small balls and coat the balls over the melted chocolate.

• Then you can coat with crushed cornflakes.

2: Nutri-sticks

Nutritional value: Energy – 390 Kcal, protein – 9 gm, carbohydrate – 50 gm and Fat – 17 gm

Ingredients:

20 gms bajra flour

20 gms wheat flour

20 gms oats

10 gms flax seeds

10 gms gingelly seeds

5 gms kasurimethi

1/2 tsp red chilli powder

1/2 tsp cumin powder

10 gms oil

Method:

• Dry roast oats, gingelly seeds and flax seeds.

• Mix all the flours and add kasurimethi, cumin powder and red chilli powder.

• Knead the dough and roll out into rotis and cut them into strips.

• You should bake that for 20 minutes at 180-degree Celsius and then remove it out.

• The sticks can be served with your choice of dips.