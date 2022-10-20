Diwali Safety For Dogs: Here's How Diwali Sweets Can Be Toxic For Your Pets

Should you feed your little pet dogs, regular sweets, during Diwali? Hear what Dr Dilip Sonune, Director of Veterinary Services, Wiggles has to say.

The festive season in India is underway! It is a time of celebration, and what is a celebration without sweet delicacies? From mouth-watering laddus to crunchy karanjis there is no doubt that Indian sweet dishes are unmatched. They are a must for the entire family during a festive season. But what about the four-legged members of the family? Dr Dilip Sonune, Director of Veterinary Services, Wiggles shares some interesting facts you should know.

Why You Should Not Give Diwali Sweets To Pets

While they're most definitely family, they are biologically different from us and it's an important point to keep in mind. Indian sweets are majorly made up of sugar, dairy products, and other ingredients that may be fatal to dogs. So let us take a look at how mithai's may be toxic.

Sugar And Chocolates Aren't Sweet For Pets

Sugar is considered to be empty calories for dogs. Dogs metabolize energy by converting mainly carbohydrates into energy. So, eating sweet dishes leads to an excess of sugar in the body that leads to several implications which may lead to kidney damage and diabetes. Sugar can cause dental issues as well. It can also cause obesity and lead to stress on the hips and joints besides digestive issues. Even the alternative foods contain xylitol which is also extremely toxic for pets. Xylitol may cause a drop in blood pressure and possible seizures. Chocolates too are bad for pets as they contain theobromine which pets cannot metabolize properly and it's better to keep chocolates away from your pets.

Maida Messes With The Gut

Maida is an integral part of Indian mithais. Imagine barfis, bundi ladoos, and Mysore pak's without maida; you just can't. Maida, however, contains wheat. Gluten can mess with their guts and can lead to diarrhoea. Also, maida is like filler food for them with no nutritional benefits. They just increase your dog's weight.

Dairy May Lead To Diarrhoea

Laddus, Brafis, Shankarpalis we could keep going but we'll stop, most of these delicious sweets are made from some or the other dairy products. Milk products contain lactose that a dog's body metabolizes through an enzyme called lactase. This enzyme slowly depletes as dogs grow into adults, meaning they cannot digest milk products beyond a certain quantity. Again, not all dogs may be lactose intolerant, but many are. It can lead to diarrhoea, loose stools, vomiting, and other unpleasantries for both the dog and the human.

Fried Food May Be Fatal

Anything fried should be avoided in the case of dogs as it is toxic for them. Fried food is very fatty and could lead to the development of pancreatitis. Eating fried food could lead to abdominal pain, loss of appetite, fever, and even a hunched posture.

No To Nuts (And Certain Dry Fruits)

Certain nuts and dry fruits may be harmful to dogs. Raisins especially are toxic to dogs and a vet needs to be consulted in case of ingestion. Pistachios, walnuts, pecans, and some other nuts contain aflatoxin that is toxic to pets, leading to gastroenteritis and bladder stones.

So rather than giving your pets festive sweets, give them their favourite chicken treats or make some delicious recipes for them. You can make oats laddus with xylitol-free peanut butter or give them treats that are yummy and also contain functional benefits. Some berries and fruits are safe for pets. You can create smoothies out of them and freeze them in ice trays. Your pets will gobble it up and have happy memories of Diwali.