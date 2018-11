Increase the amount of ghee in your diet ©Shutterstock

Many of us indulge in late night card parties, eating out and bingeing on Diwali goodies. In this process, we end up assaulting our stomach and digestive system and overall health. It is not uncommon to get constipation, diarrhoea, bloating and other digestive problems post festivals like Diwali. Celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar tells you how to deal with this with the most simple diet tips. Gulkand: Start your day with a teaspoon of gulkand. Gulkand will ease your body with its prebiotic and probiotic and help your digestion get back on track. Gulkand can be eaten even by diabetics.

Root vegetables: Eat a root vegetable like arbi, suran, swet potato or others, either for lunch or dinner. You an boil and have it with kala namak and black pepper or roast it, or make a sabzi, or give it a tadka with ghee. These are great for our stomach and help you get rid of problems like constipation.

Increase the amount of ghee in your diet. Ghee helps secrete stomach acids to improve digestion. It also eases bowel movement. This is why it often recommended for people who suffer from constipation.

End your meals with jaggery and ghee. Both are known for their detoxifying properties. Both help eliminate toxins from the body. Have it regularly if you suffer from constipation frequently.

Drink freshly pressed sugarcane juice or chew on freshly cut pieces of sugarcane. Sugarcane is an excellent detox ingredient. This is again, good for diabetics as well.

Just because you have eaten a lot during Diwali doesn’t mean that you have to overexert in the gym. You need t be consistently attending your gr=ym and working out regularly. Those who exercise regularly don’t overeat.