Diwali Recipes For Diabetes Patients: 3 Healthy Sweet Recipes For High Blood Sugar Patients

Diwali or Deepavali is around the corner and the first thing that comes to mind after hearing this word is sweets. Indian festivals are incomplete without the touch of some sweets, but what about those who are suffering from diabetes? A diabetic patient, whose blood sugar levels are high needs to be extra careful when choosing sweets. In this article, we will share 3 healthy sweet recipes that a diabetic patient can also eat without hampering the blood sugar levels of the body. Here, take a quick look:

Coconut Barfi

Who doesn't like barfis? But, due to health conditions, one is scared to consume them, here is a quick recipe for a healthy barfi.

Ingredients

Freshly grated or desiccated coconut Skimmed milk Oil Jaggery powder

Recipe

Take a pan, add coconut and dry roast it. Now add skimmed milk and stir it. After the coconut is well cooked, separate the coconut from the milk. Now, take a new pan, and add oil to it. Add the coconut and stir it well. Add skimmed milk and organic jaggery powder to it. Cook it for some time. Turn off the flame and let it cool. Once done, cut it into squares.

Multigrain Ladoo

Ladoo is one of the basics that you will see in the deepavali thali. But this particular sweet comes with a lot of ghee and sugar, which can be detrimental to a diabetes patient. However, we have a secret ladoo recipe for those who are worried about their blood sugar level spikes.

Ingredients

Pearl millet flour Ragi flour Jowar flour Wheat flour Nuts (of your choice) Flax seeds Sesame seeds Cardamoms Jaggery powder

Recipe

Take a pan and add some oil. Now slowly add all the flour to it and stir it until light brown. Add chopped dry fruits (of y choice) and jaggery powder. Stir all the ingredients well and turn on the heat. Let the mixture cool down. Now grease your palms. Take an equal proportion of the mixture and shape them into little balls.

Quinoa Phirni

This recipe is for all quinoa lovers. Phirni made with quinoa is a healthy sweet option as it is made with ingredients which are rich in nutritional value. This firni recipe is gluten-free and is also rich in amino acids, dietary fibres, antioxidants, and proteins.

Ingredients

Quinoa Almonds Saffron strands Dates Cardamom powder Skimmed milk

Recipe

Take a pan, and add some oil. Now lightly roast the quinoa. Keep cooking the quinoa until its colour changes to light brown, add water, and cook it for some more time. When you see quinoa is cooked, add skimmed milk, cardamom powder, saffron, and dates paste and mix all the ingredients well.

