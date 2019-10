These super foods can help you detox once you bust some common myths around it. © Shutterstock.

Post Diwali detox madness gets to everyone as soon the celebrations get over. Why not, binge eating during the festival is something everyone regrets soon after. Though, it’s completely fine to gorge on some unhealthy food once in a while, if you are still on your detox plan, here’s what you need to know.

Most people confuse detoxification with weight loss. But the truth is you may or may not lose weight while detoxifying the body. Detox diet plan and weight loss diet can be different. While former can be little easy, latter can be intense and strict. Detox plan is usually to get your system clean of all unhealthy eating and drinking. It’s about flushing out impurities and not losing weight. Moreover, there are few myths surrounding the idea of detox. These need to be clarified to extract the best results out of the detox plan.

Detoxification doesn’t mean starving

Many people think that it’s a better idea to compensate days of binge eating with fasting and starving. Well, this can go severely against your detox plan. While detoxifying, you need proper nutrition whereas starving can prevent you from it. You need to eat healthy to rev up your metabolism to burn extra calories than making it dormant without food intake. Therefore, eating right and healthy than starving yourself.

Detox diet does have carbs and fats

Not every healthy plan is devoid of carbs and fats. If this is your post-Diwali detox plan, you might need to plan it again. This too can adversely impact your metabolism. Good crabs and fats are important to keep your metabolism active. Rather than cutting on food groups, focus more on having a balanced diet. This might result in quick weight loss but it’s likely to come back.

Detox doesn’t only mean weight loss

Detox diet doesn’t only mean losing weight, it means getting your body back on track. It means focusing on health and fitness and not just losing weight. Detox also include getting proper sleep, proper workout and treating minor health issues that might be called Diwali after-effects.

Foods and Drinks that can help in effective detox post-Diwali

Here’s the detox special foods and drinks that may help you with weight loss, losing belly fat, removing toxins, and strengthening immune system.

Lemon and cucumber: These two ingredients work like magic. Add wedges of cucumber and lemon to a jug of water and let them stay overnight. Next morning, strain and drink the water through the day. It will boost metabolism and also help to cut fat.

Beetroot: It’s no less than a super-food. The fibre in beet and beetroot can be a blessing for your gut health. It can help in quick digestion of food and even help with issues likes constipation which are common after unhealthy and sugary food binge.

Turmeric and milk: This super drink is not only for a sick person, it can also help build immunity and prevent infections. Turmeric can help with gall bladder issues promoting healing. When you take turmeric with milk, it helps you stay full for long cutting on unnecessary calorie intake.

Garlic: It’s for a reason that this ingredient is used in our curries and dishes. Garlic has healing properties, it can take care of high levels of cholesterol and liver functioning. It should be on your detox diet list.