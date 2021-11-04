Diwali 2021 Special: 4 Healthy Diwali Sweets You Can Easily Make At Home This Festive Season

Make your friends and family go heads over heels by serving them these delights of Indian cooking. Have a happy and safe Diwali.

Diwali, the celebration of light and bliss is fragmented without sweet dishes. Indian sweets and their serving styles, particularly during festive seasons, have consistently been the focal point of consideration across the world. In India, sweets are the indication of festivity and a method for making a celebration more cheerful. To make your Diwali celebration critical, we have concocted some heavenly and mouth-watering Diwali sweet and snacks plans. Make your friends and family go heads over heels by serving them these delights of Indian cooking.

Mango Semolina Cake

Everybody gets very excited when they hear the word "CAKE". This Diwali you can surprise your loved ones and guest with this wonderful and easy to prepare the cake. Mango Semolina Cake is a very forgiving cake. We are all captivated with mango and this sweet is extremely incredible. So moist and delicious eggless Mango semolina cake and perfectly soft, light, moist, and made without adding any eggs and milk. This delicious dish is very easy to bake. Whisk up the dry ingredients. Add in mango puree and bake.

Gujiya Bites

It's a festival session perfect time to make Gujiyas. Classically, it is a peeling puff with a sweet filling. Some make it with khoya or Rawa and sugar, while some make it semolina. Everyone loved loving khoya gujiays, as it was regularly made at festival time Diwali and Holi. Preparation of the Semolina gujiya is very simple. However, this Diwali you can make something different, you can make these baked, bite-size dry fruit gujiyas, that is naturally sweetened. Baked gujiays are perfect for helping control, not fried but baked and full of good fats. This sweets dish is easy to make with easily available ingredients at home.

Pizza Pinwheel

A very beautiful snack idea for guests or kids this Diwali is Pizza Pinwheel. This dish is prepared in 15 minutes, but you can freeze them and pop them in the microwave, so much better than ready-mode pizza snacks. They are not just kid-friendly, they are a perfect appetizer for grown-ups too. Instead of pepperoni, add some shredded paneer, diced peppers, onions, mushrooms, or any other specialty ingredients you like. To make them, you will need to first flatten out the dough. You can use refrigerated crescents and roll them out on a lightly floured surface, pinching the seams together.

Mawa Cup Cakes

Moist Mawa cakes or cupcakes are a specialty in most Irani bakeries also known as Indian Milk Cake. This Diwali you can also bake a simple flavor of cardamom and mawa with a rich buttery taste just like the Parsi mawa cake recipe. This is very easy to prepare and simply delicious, these cupcakes are a perfect chai time fragility and you can welcome your guest with Mawa cupcakes.

(The article is contributed by Chef Balender Singh Director of Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts)

