Diwali is over and Bhai Dooj is just around the corner. So it is the time for everyone to gorge on delicious festive palates marking the festivities. Those who are diabetic need not feel low for not being able to eat Diwali special dishes like their peers who are not suffering from this chronic condition. In fact, people suffering from diabetes can absolutely plunge into the occasion by following certain simple tips to maintain their ailing health. Don’t feel low. Just follow our suggestions.

Don’t skip your snacks: You may require to travel quite a bit during Diwali and traffic during festivals can be worst. Hence, make sure you carry healthy snacks in case you are diabetic like plain popcorn or non-fried namkeens. You can eat them when you are stuck in jam and avoid having empty stomach or unhealthy foods.

Drink in moderation and eat more: It is quite obvious that the festival of light may urge you to pick up a few glasses of wine with friends and family. However, you must understand your condition and should consume alcohol only in moderation. Try and accompany your peg with some healthy snacks, preferably protein rich foods.

Go sugar-free: It is absolutely difficult to resist the temptation and stay away from Diwali special sweets. However, in case you are diabetic you will certainly need to watch out your sugar consumption. Fortunately, you get quite a considerable number of sugar-free sweets these days and they are tasty along with no sugar content. Try these out and avoid consumption of sugar that may affect your health.