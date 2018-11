Most of us love to enjoy festivals in full swing and gorging on those amazing festive delicacies is an important part any celebration. However, those mouthwatering sweets and fried foods will surely make you gain a few kilos. The unhealthy eating may also disturb the natural healing process of your body and lead to a build-up of a lot of toxins. Therefore, there is an urgent need for cleansing our system to effectively flush out these toxins.

Detoxification is the body’s process of removing unwanted materials and toxins from the body. It is the buzzword in health circles right now. When the body detoxifies itself, it results in optimized and improved functions of the body. These are the foolproof ways of detoxification.

Lemon Water On Empty Stomach

This is a great detoxifying drink. This simple remedy is very effective for detoxification. Drinking lemon water first thing in the morning will be very beneficial for one’s health. Lemon water helps the liver function properly. In order to cleanse and remove the toxins from our body, our liver is the organ which works day and night. When we eat unhealthily, it just has to overwork. Lemon water will ensure the increased production of bile, which in turn keep your digestive system healthy and clean.

Reduce Sugar Intake

After consuming loads of sugary treats during the festival, it is time to stay away from such foods. Sugary stuff is high in empty calories with zero content of other nutrients. Excess intake of sugar leads to weight gain quickly which can be very hard to lose. Sugar is converted to simple glucose in our body and excess glucose leads to a host of other diseases. Blood sugar and blood pressure all are caused due to excess sugar in our diets. In future, these diseases will eventually lead to heart failure. So, to begin with the detoxification process, opt for more natural substitutes like jaggery and honey.