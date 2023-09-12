Dietary Intervention May Help Reduce PCOS Symptoms, Says Studies

PCOS is a condition we still don't know the exact cause of but, here is how you can cope with it, according to experts.

PCOS is a hormonal disorder experienced by women. Doctors and scientists are still unclear about what causes the development of this disease but there are ways in which people can cope with it. It basically involves some restrictions, discipline, medications and a healthy lifestyle.

women suffering from this condition have irregular menstrual cycles which may also delay for months. Their other symptoms may be gaining weight, hormonal imbalances, excruciating pain and period cramps. This condition is however diagnosable and treatable.

PCOS is accompanied by these four main factors which may influence its symptoms:

There may be changes in the metabolic and hormone functioning system.

There may be symptoms of insulin resistance.

There may be high level of body fat.

The body may also face problem creating the hormones responsible for reproductive well-being which is the gonadotrophin-releasing hormones.

Why Does Diet Matter?

Researchers have revealed after numerous studies that a good diet might just help break this pattern. It may reduce the symptoms of PCOS, the impact it has on the body and also reduce risks of other health complications like for instance, development of diabetes and cancer. Let us understand why?

Firstly, a good diet helps maintain a proper body weight which is very important when a person is suffering from PCOS. PCOS automatically induces extra fat accumulation, so this is an important step.

Secondly, a good diet will boost insulin production and resistance.

Thirdly, a good diet will help regulate blood sugar levels which also help PCOS symptoms.

Lastly, a good diet helps reduce oxidative stress in the body.

So what kind of diet should a PCOS patient follow?

Ketogenic Diet

A new study published in Journal of the Endocrine Society revealed that keto diet may really help reduce PCOS symptoms. It may boost their ovulatory system, fertility and also improve their reproductive hormones.

A Diet Which Has Low Glycemic Index

When the body has low glycemic index, it takes time to digest food. This means that the insulin level will not rise as high. Other foods which have high glycemic index, high sugar and high carbohydrates, it may have the opposite reaction which is bad for PCOS symptoms and overall health.

An Anti-Inflammatory Diet

This does not need much explanation. An anti-inflammatory diet is good for overall health as well as for PCOS patients. It can help balance blood sugar level, hormones, body composition and cardiovascular health.

DASH Diet

Remember; only follow a DASH diet after referring to an expert. However, this type of diet is known to reduce risks of heart disease as well as PCOS symptoms. This is mainly because it includes every kind of healthy food rich with nutrition like fish, poultry, vegetables, whole grains, etc.

