Dietary Intervention May Help Reduce PCOS Symptoms, Says Studies

PCOS is a hormonal disorder experienced by women. Doctors and scientists are still unclear about what causes the development of this disease but there are ways in which people can cope with it. It basically involves some restrictions, discipline, medications and a healthy lifestyle.
women suffering from this condition have irregular menstrual cycles which may also delay for months. Their other symptoms may be gaining weight, hormonal imbalances, excruciating pain and period cramps. This condition is however diagnosable and treatable.
PCOS is accompanied by these four main factors which may influence its symptoms:
Researchers have revealed after numerous studies that a good diet might just help break this pattern. It may reduce the symptoms of PCOS, the impact it has on the body and also reduce risks of other health complications like for instance, development of diabetes and cancer. Let us understand why?
So what kind of diet should a PCOS patient follow?
A new study published in Journal of the Endocrine Society revealed that keto diet may really help reduce PCOS symptoms. It may boost their ovulatory system, fertility and also improve their reproductive hormones.
When the body has low glycemic index, it takes time to digest food. This means that the insulin level will not rise as high. Other foods which have high glycemic index, high sugar and high carbohydrates, it may have the opposite reaction which is bad for PCOS symptoms and overall health.
This does not need much explanation. An anti-inflammatory diet is good for overall health as well as for PCOS patients. It can help balance blood sugar level, hormones, body composition and cardiovascular health.
Remember; only follow a DASH diet after referring to an expert. However, this type of diet is known to reduce risks of heart disease as well as PCOS symptoms. This is mainly because it includes every kind of healthy food rich with nutrition like fish, poultry, vegetables, whole grains, etc.
