A World Health Organisation commissioned study says that people who eat higher levels of dietary fibre and whole grains have lower rates of non-communicable diseases compared with people who eat lesser amounts. But researchers say that links for low glycaemic load and low glycaemic index diets are less clear. Observational studies and clinical trials over nearly 40 years reveal the health benefits of eating at least 25g to 29g or more of dietary fibre a day, according to a series of systematic reviews and meta-analyses published in The Lancet. Researchers report a 15 to 30 pre cent decrease in all-cause and cardiovascular related mortality when comparing people who eat the highest amount of fibre to those who eat the least. Eating fibre-rich foods also reduced incidence of coronary heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and colorectal cancer by 16 to 24 per cent, they say.

Hence, from the above-mentioned research, we see that it is important to add dietary fiber to your diet. You can source this nutrient from fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes. This is nothing but the roughage or bulk that your body can’t digest. It passes intact through your stomach, small intestine and colon and out of your body. Dietary fibre can be either soluble or insoluble.

Soluble dietary fiber

This can bring down your risk of high blood cholesterol and high blood sugar. You can get this nutrient from oats, beans, apples, citrus fruits, carrots and barley.

Insoluble dietary fiber

This improves your digestive health. It increases stool bulk and helps you deal with constipation and irregular stools. You can source this from whole-wheat flour, nuts, beans, wheat bran and vegetables.

Benefits of dietary fibre

There are many benefits of dietary fibre. It can regulate and normalizes bowel movements and boost digestive health. It brings down your risk of colorectal cancer. This nutrient can also lower cholesterol levels and control blood sugar levels. Moreover, including more dietary fibre in your diet will help you lose weight. Many studies have shown that it can also help you reduce your risk of heart diseases and many cancers.