The festive season is here and so is the time to be surrounded by irresistible food. You must make sure that our excitement doesn’t make you forget your weight loss and healthy eating goals. It is important that you stay on track when it comes to your diet. Nutritionist Karishma Chawla lays down the perfect guide to eating smart and staying healthy during this festive season.

Before you indulge in temptations and let the yummy food into your system,

a) Remember your fitness goal

b) Remember your struggle to reach here

c) Remember the conscious decision of not to letting temptations take over willpower

Make sure you follow these diet tips this festive season

1. Always be prepared. Be on a tailored plan throughout the year that compliments your fitness goals and allows a few cheats during the festive season.

2. Exercise regularly. Do aerobic and anaerobic workouts to keep body fat levels and cravings in check.

3. Consume lean protein throughout the day in the form of egg whites, chicken, fish and protein powders. Lean protein keeps the satiety high and cuts down consumption of wrong foods and helps keeps cravings in check as well.

4. Regular consumption of low GI fruits and high fibre veggies is the secret to optimal health.

5. Love desserts? Indulge in them but keep this in mind:

a) Share the dessert

b) Don’t combine it with a meal

c) Stick to 3 bites!

6. Avoid fried foods, choose steamed, grilled or tandoor options.

7. Choose lean meat like fish and chicken over red meat.

8. When eating out, avoid the bread basket and indulge in a clear soup (no fat or starch). Or eat salad instead.

9. Call for a salad with dressing on the side and top it with no more than 2 teaspoons of the dressing.

10. Avoid heavy sauce-based dishes.