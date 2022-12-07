Diet Soda And Dark Chocolates: Are They Truly Healthy Alternatives?

Cocoa is combined with creamy milk to make milk chocolate. However, milk chocolate, while delicious, could be more nutritious. Dark chocolate contains less sugar and more antioxidants. It also has less harmful saturated fat. So if you want to satisfy your sweet tooth healthily this holiday season, try dark chocolate instead of milk chocolate.

Many people choose diet soda because it mimics the conventional sweetened soda but has lesser calories

Very often the things we love to munch on are not the most healthy options. While trying to reduce weight or dieting, chocolates and soft drinks are a big no, today the market has some equally attractive alternatives that not only can satiate your taste buds but are also seemingly not so unhealthy. Yes, we are talking about diet soda and dark chocolates that unlike sweet soft drinks and milky chocolates have found a place on the plate of many diet-conscious individuals. Yet it is to be seen whether these products are as healthy as they are marketed.

On one hand, we have dark chocolate that unlike its other market counterparts has many surprising health benefits, diet soda, on the other hand, can allow people to enjoy the same bubble-rich drink without many sweeteners and a low-calorie count.

Diet soda has its downside

Many people choose diet soda because it mimics the conventional sweetened soda but has lesser calories. However, studies suggest that the notion that it is healthy might encourage people to over-consume it. Diet soda uses artificial sweeteners such as saccharin or aspartame to achieve the same effect. However, studies show that though this kind of soda might have a low count of calories it is still made up of similar ingredients such as artificial flavours that again can be equally hazardous to one's health. Studies suggest that long-run use of diet soda can lead to heart problems, metabolic problems like diabetes, stroke, dementia and liver conditions like fatty liver.

Dark chocolate is full of healthy surprises

For a person on a certain diet, chocolates can be a big no but dark chocolates unlike milk chocolates have surprising health benefits. Dark chocolate contains 50-90% cocoa solids, cocoa butter, and sugar, whereas milk chocolate contains anywhere from 10-50% cocoa solids, cocoa butter, milk in some form, and sugar. Dark chocolate is made of cocoa which contains chemicals called flavanol that have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. The following are some health benefits of dark chocolates-

Reduces inflammation Lowers bad cholesterol Reduces insulin resistance Neutralize free radicals and prevent oxidative stress Helps improve blood flow and lowers blood pressure.