A weight loss surgery (gastric banding, gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy) makes your stomach smaller than before. That’s why your food intake capacity reduces. Also, your body surprises you with the sensitivity that it develops towards food after the surgery. So, you need to be extremely careful about what you eat, how and how much you eat once you’ve undergone a weight loss surgery. So, dietary changes are a natural outcome for you. Controlled portions, soft, light and protein-rich foods will help you heal from the surgery while preventing you from gaining back the kilos that you have lost. Here, we guide you through some golden rules that you need to follow after your weight loss surgery, while it comes to your eating habits.

Rely on liquid and soft foods

Immediately after your operation, follow a liquid diet. A bowl of clear broth can be a good option. It shouldn’t have more than 140 mg of salt. A low-sodium clear broth of chicken or vegetables will be gentle on your stomach and ensure fast recovery. Once your body adjusts to this meal plan, start having pureed food. For the next couple of weeks, have soups made of chicken, meat and veggies like carrots and beans. You can also try custard, pudding and cooked cereals. As your digestive tract gets used to purees, move on to soft foods such as minced, tender meat, boiled vegetables and eggs (scrambled eggs are also good), and fish.

Have sufficient amount of protein

Discuss with your doctor and nutritionist about how much protein you need to have and the right protein sources for you. Protein is necessary for you to heal from your weight loss surgery. Dairy products can be a good source. Go for skimmed milk and low-fat cottage cheese.

Take it slow

You need to give enough time to your foods. Chew them thoroughly before swallowing and drink your beverages slowly.

Take fluids in between your meals

Avoid drinking liquids alongside your meals. Sip them in the gap between your meals. This is because, having water along with your meals may push the food too fast from the stomach to the intestine. This may lead to diarrhoea. Make sure that you drink enough water and your diet includes calorie-free, caffeine-free and carbon-free drinks.

Foods you may need to avoid

After your weight-loss surgery, some foods may trigger uncomfortable symptoms such as bloating, nausea, etc. These include red meat, fatty foods, deep fried fare and carbonated beverages. However, your body will adapt back to most foods.