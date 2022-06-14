Diet Post Blood Donation: What You Should Eat After Donating Blood

What should be there on your plate pre and post-blood donation? Read on to know what foods you should eat after donating blood.

Are you planning to donate blood? Do you know it is important to keep your diet healthy and nutritious post-blood-donation? Yes, blood donation is a noble act but how you take care of your body post-blood donation is important. So what should be there on your plate pre and post-blood donation? But, before we get into the diet part, let us first understand why a diet is important after donating blood.

What Happens When You Donate Blood?

The human body works with the help of the organs and what keeps these organs healthy? it is the blood that is flowing through the veins. Therefore it is equally important to keep the blood circulation healthy. After you donate about 300 milliliters of blood, your body requires good care to maintain and replenish the lost blood and nutrients. What exactly do you lose when you donate blood? Your blood contains three important components the plasma, the blood cells, and the platelets. So, there comes the need to follow a good diet after you have donated blood.

Diet For Blood Donors

Blood donation can help a person live a better life than what he/she is living right now, but you can only help when you are healthy and fit yourself. You should know what to eat after donating blood and also follow some dietary discipline before the donation, keep reading to know what diet you should take before and after donating blood.

What To Eat After Donating Blood?

As said above, it is important to follow a good diet after donating blood. Here is what you should eat and drink:

Drink Lots of Fluid

Drink enough water to keep your body well-hydrated.

Iron-Rich Foods

Include foods in your diet which are rich in iron. These can be spinach, fish, apricots, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, pumpkin, green peas, chickpeas, and almonds. You can also include chicken, lentils, and other whole-grain foods as well.

Vitamin-C Rich Foods

Have foods that are rich in Vitamin C. These can be lime, lemons, oranges, and kiwi.