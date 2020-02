Sara's diet plan is quite simple and anyone on a weight loss journey can easily follow it. Image source: Instagram

No doubt Sara Ali Khan is one of the fittest actresses in b-town today. She looks super hot in her latest movie ‘Love Aaj Kal’, starring opposite Kartik Aaryan. Apart from her acting skills, what caught the attention of Bollywood fans is her incredible and inspiring body transformation journey. Sara Ali Khan, who once weight 96 Kg, dropped almost 35 Kg to attain the perfect hourglass figure.

While on Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’, Sara had shared her love for food, specially pizza. Sara also suffered from Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) – a condition that affects a woman’s hormone levels. This is also one reason why she gained weight. But that’s the past. She has beaten it all with a healthy diet plan and regular fitness regime. What Sara eats now to maintain her jaw-dropping figure? Your search ends here, we bring to you the diet chart she undertakes –

Sara Ali Khan’s diet plan

Her diet plan is quite simple and anyone on a weight loss journey can easily follow it. The actress believes in eating what is healthy and right for the body. Most importantly, she doesn’t not starve herself at all. She eats at regular intervals of time and here diet include more of fibre-rich foods. Let’s take a look at her diet chart –

Breakfast

She starts her day with a glass of warm water. For breakfast, she prefers idlis, egg whites, and bread toast.

Lunch

A secret to her perfect abs is eating only homemade food. Her lunch menu comprises of chapatis, dal, salad, fruits and vegetables.

While shooting for Coolie No.1 with Sara Ali Khan last year, Varun Dhawan took a picture of Sara’s lunch plate and shared it on his Instagram story. The lunch plate had a bowl of sabzi, ragi or bajra roti and three slices of cucumber.

Snacks

Sara loves snacking too, but the healthy ones. She considers a bowl of upma as the perfect evening snack.

Dinner

Her dinner usually consists of green vegetables and chapatis.

Pre-and post- workout foods

Before every vigorous workout, Sara eats a bowl of muesli along with fruits and oats. Her regular post- workout foods include tofu, salads, legumes, and a protein shake.