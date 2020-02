Bollywood actor Malaika Arora is known for her fab figure and absolutely toned body. Also known as the ‘dancing diva’ today, she has worked her way up the rungs with sheer determination and hard work. But what is her secret to such a trim body? She gives credit to her fitness routine and diet. While yoga helps her keep her body toned, a proper, nutritious diet helps her to keep her weight in check. Malaika is very particular about what she eats and when she eats. She swears by the intermittent fasting diet.

A vegetarian by choice, this Bollywood dancing queen follows the popular 16:8 intermittent fasting diet. But she does not believe in depriving herself either. She eats whatever she likes but at stipulated times. She is also very particular about being over with her dinner by 6.30 pm. Fad diets are a bid ‘no’ for her. She does not believe in starving herself or banning certain foods from her diet completely.

But what exactly is the intermittent fasting diet 16:8?

In this diet, you eat for 8 hours and fast for the remaining 16 hours. It is relatively easy to follow and not as restrictive as some of the fad diets that are doing the rounds today. It helps you lose weight and this kind of eating habit can also regulate your blood sugar levels and help you live a long and healthy life. You also have the freedom to choose the time you want to eat and fast. But when you eat, you have to consume nutritious and wholesome foods. Fruits, veggies, whole grains, healthy fat and proteins must be included in your meals. You have to hydrated yourself with water and unsweetened tea and coffee. And, of course, you have to stay away from junk food.

Disadvantages

The 16/8 intermittent fasting diet may be associated with many health benefits, but it does come with some drawbacks and may not be right for everyone.The biggest danger of this diet is overeating if you are not very disciplined. Many people may eat too much after 16 hours of fasting. This can cause weight gain. Initially, you may also have to face hunger, weakness and fatigue.

Things to keep in mind

If you have any underlying health conditions like diabetes, low blood pressure or a history of disordered eating, the intermittent fasting diet may not be right for you. It is also not meant for pregnant and lactating women. Consult a doctor before starting this diet to be on the safe side.