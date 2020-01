Bananas contain carbs. Adding this to your diet will bolster the glycogen stores in the muscles. @Shutterstock

Bananas and muscle building? You must be wondering. Well, yes you heard our diet mantra right. Bananas can be actually helpful in fuelling your muscle building goals. This is one fruit that is capable of fulfilling your pre- and post-workout requirements.

Bananas come with a plethora of health benefits. They help you beat stress, gives you an energy burst, amps up your brain function and speeds up your muscle’s recovery time (thanks to its high potassium and magnesium content). Apart from these, the high amount of fibre, carbohydrate and other macro and micronutrients they come with, make them a must-have for fitness buffs. Here are the ways bananas amp up your muscle building efforts.

Rejuvenates your muscles post workout

Potassium replenishes and rejuvenate your muscles after a workout. It affects the muscular contraction process. According to some researches potassium deficiency can cause muscle weakness, cramps and fatigue. It can also make your muscles weak.

Boosts calorie intake when needed

One banana contains around 100 calories. You can have it as a smoothie or as a snack after your workout. It boosts your total calorie intake in a healthy way. This leads to repair and growth of muscle tissue. It will help you get bigger muscles.

Replenishes your glycogen stores successfully

Bananas contain carbs. Adding this to your diet will bolster the glycogen stores in the muscles. It will also make the transportation of the protein to your muscles easier.

Enables efficient nutrition absorption

It makes the absorption of calcium easier. This makes the bones strong. It also boosts digestive health. Therefore, you must make this a part of your post-workout diet.

Revs up your endurance

Make bananas your diet mantra. It will energise you and help you to exercise for a longer time. Eat a banana before you start exercising. It will replenish lost glycogen that you lose while working out.