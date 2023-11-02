Heart-Healthy DASH Diet For Women: Does It Have An Impact On Memory?

Women who follow a heart-healthy diet in middle age may be less likely to show signs of cognitive decline decades later.

DASH diet is a specific dietary plan designed to decrease certain health ailments. Experts claim that this type of diet can help reduce hypertension or cure it, lower cholesterol levels and improve heart health. A new research conducted on DASH diet revealed that it may have a strong link to women's cognitive function. A major part of this link is based on a healthy diet. If women follow a diet that is enriched with a variety of nutrients and is very well-balanced every single day, it may reduce their risk if developing diseases related to the brain like for example, Dementia or Alzheimer's. To understand why this can impact women we must understand what the DASH diet consists of:

It is basically a combination of the best foods that you can find. Lots of vegetables, lots of fruits and lots of lean protein. It also includes some restrictions like a serious reduction in the intake of sodium and saturated fats.

DASH Diet Can Prevent Memory Loss: How?

The new study reveals that DASH diet can help prevent memory loss especially in women. The study was published in the Journal Alzheimer's and Dementia. Almost two-thirds of the female population are diagnosed with diseases that impair their cognitive function. Most of them end up suffering from Alzheimer's disease. This is the most prevalent form of dementia and according to data, effects a lot of women. So, it is imperative that we find a solution that can reduce their risk.

Not to worry, we are here to elaborate to you everything about this study, how this diet can improve cognitive health, how you should follow it and how effective it can be for your health.

DASH Diet And Cognitive Health

Let us understand the research findings of the study. When the researchers took up the study, they tracked the dietary patterns of about 5000 women who were on an average 46-years-old or above. What did they find? Women who were following a consistent DASH diet had almost 17 per cent less risk of experiencing cognitive impairment when they are almost 79 years old.

Experts claim that this is because foods that help improve the cardiovascular health also help improve your brain health and that is why the DASH diet can be so effective. It is not a surprise that the study successfully proved the benefit of this diet.

How To Follow A DASH Diet?

If you do not know this already, the DASH diet is actually very similar to a Mediterranean diet. It consists of foods that are anti-inflammatory which are especially known to benefit both your heart and brain.

If you want to follow a 2000 calorie DASH diet daily, here's what you should do:

Eat 4 5 servings of fruit everyday

4 5 servings of vegetables are a must

6 8 servings of grains are an important addition

Do not forget meats, poultry, and fish. They are the best anti-inflammatory foods.

An adequate amount of low-fat or fat-free dairy

Lastly, 2 3 servings of fats and oils are also crucial